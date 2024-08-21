The history of renewable energy

Efforts to harness the power of the sun date back to ancient times, when Greeks and Romans used burning mirrors—concave mirrors that concentrate the sun’s rays—to light torches. The world’s first known solar collector, a device that collects solar radiation, was invented in 1767 and later used to cook food. Then, the late 1800s saw the advent of the first commercial solar water heater and the first solar cell, an apparatus that could convert light into electricity.

According to the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the 1950s marked the modern age of solar research with the formation of the International Solar Energy Society and more research and development into solar energy by multiple industries. By the early 1960s solar thermal energy (the concentration of sunlight to create heat) was widely used to provide hot water to homes in Israel while solar cells, also known as solar photovoltaic cells, became more efficient. The energy crisis and spiking oil prices of the 1970s propelled solar energy development even further, as more countries invested in solar technology as an alternative energy source to fossil fuels.1

Since the 1990s, continued innovation in energy production and government energy policies, such as tax incentives, have spurred the growth of the solar energy industry and solar energy use. Construction began on large-scale solar power plants, including solar thermal plants, and there was an expansion of distributed solar electricity—electricity generation at residential and business locations through rooftop-mounted solar panels. Solar power also became a source of energy for electric vehicles, with drivers charging their cars through their own home rooftop systems and at solar-powered public charging stations. In 2022, solar photovoltaic generation reached nearly 1300 terawatt hours of electricity, up a record 26% from the year before.2

Demand for solar energy is driven in part by companies seeking to transition to renewable energy sources to meet their ESG goals. For some, solar energy production has become an in-house operation; companies like GPT Group, a diversified property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), have installed on-site solar photovoltaic arrays. To track the results of such efforts, including energy efficiency and emissions reductions, GPT Group deploys an SaaS tool that consolidates enterprise ESG data for analysis and reporting.