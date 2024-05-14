“The Originator Engine streamlines and simplifies the whole process of creating, funding and building a clean energy project,” explains Hochstrasser. “Every utility, county and community has its own set of laws and approaches. The Originator Engine takes all of this information and regional data into account so the solution can scale to work anywhere in the US.”

To refine the vision for the Originator Engine, the team followed the agile, user-centered IBM Garage Methodology and jumped right into an IBM Garage Enterprise Design Thinking® Workshop. “Everyone, whether a corporation or startup, should take a few days and do design thinking because you can transform far faster,” says Moroney. “I have a good friend who says, ‘You can’t read the label when you’re in the bottle.’ Design thinking gave us the opportunity to get out of the bottle and look at it from all different sides.”

Keeping the user at the center of design decisions helped define the trajectory of the platform. To capture user insights, pain points and opportunities, Raise Green and IBM team members conducted in-depth interviews with five users and talked to hundreds of project creators of all different skills, abilities, geographies, passions and motivations. The joint team built customer journeys and designed a user persona for a “project originator”—a dedicated climate activist who wants to create and finance a solar project. Because the user doesn’t necessarily have business acumen or solar development knowledge, the team included stronger educational components to build knowledge and understanding.

As the end user requires education and guidance, IBM Garage and Raise Green work in collaboration to streamline the tool and simplify the user experience. In the second round of development on the Originator Engine, the teams have a renewed focuse on the user journey and how to unlock financing for solar developers and solar Engineering, Procurement and Contracting (EPC) companies. To best serve this purpose, new developments include the ability to rapidly upload new legal templates to expand the capabilities of the software tool, providing both materials for experienced solar developers and education. In turn, this enables more expansive forms of solar development and climate ventures, allowing a greater number of users to engage with the Originator Engine to create their own projects and get them funded through inclusive financing.

“Raise Green is built to give everyone a way to take direct climate action. The IBM Garage crew ran a great process, a really tight ship, and moved us through the ideation phases,” says Hochstrasser. “They really tested some of our assumptions and pushed us. We were able to map out an incredible breadth of a backlog of work that we want done.”