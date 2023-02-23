Climate change is an existential threat that must be addressed now. It’s placing extreme stress on a wide range of species and habitats—and the economic impact is also mounting. In the US alone, the 20 biggest weather and climate disasters of 2021 collectively caused USD 145 billion in damage.¹

Fortunately, the world is beginning to realize that it’s time to do something because the risk of doing nothing is too high. Respondents to the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2022 ranked climate action failure as one of the most severe risks we face over the next decade.² And businesses have gotten the memo. They know they have to address the risks that climate change poses to their operations—and they have to reduce their own environmental impact.

But what are the next steps? How do you actually prepare for the impact of climate change? Let’s look at how you can better understand the risks you face and what actions you can take to mitigate those risks—for your business and for the planet.