The IBM® Environmental Intelligence Suite provides actionable analytics with Climate Risk Insights using data and AI for risk management and decision-making.

Climate risks pose significant threats to corporate assets and regulatory compliance. The IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite assists businesses in addressing these challenges by offering precise climate risk analytics. It aids in the identification and mitigation of potential hazards, supporting continuity and security.



The suite uses AI and big data to provide deep insights into climate risks, with capabilities including hazard analysis, geographical risk trends, and scenario modeling. These capabilities help businesses protect assets and meet regulatory requirements, promoting sustainability and resilience.