The IBM® Environmental Intelligence Suite provides actionable analytics with Climate Risk Insights using data and AI for risk management and decision-making.
Climate risks pose significant threats to corporate assets and regulatory compliance. The IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite assists businesses in addressing these challenges by offering precise climate risk analytics. It aids in the identification and mitigation of potential hazards, supporting continuity and security.
The suite uses AI and big data to provide deep insights into climate risks, with capabilities including hazard analysis, geographical risk trends, and scenario modeling. These capabilities help businesses protect assets and meet regulatory requirements, promoting sustainability and resilience.
How IBM’s Climate Analytics data can help your company operationalize future hazard risk data and enhance decision making
Maximize asset protection using scenario analysis with maximum value at risk (MVaR). Assess vulnerability across timelines and hazards using IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite AI to gain future climate impact insights and safeguard assets.
Obtain strategic insights with detailed analysis of 10 different hazards. The suite’s analytics enable precise risk management and prioritization, enhancing decision-making and operational security.
Make informed investment decisions with IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite. Use regional risk data to identify and respond to area-specific risk trends and hazard prevalence, enhancing decision-making with regional insights.
Categorize risks for more effective asset management. The suite groups assets by severity, which helps to clarify potential impacts and aids in strategic planning and risk mitigation.
Prepare for future risks with the advanced features offered by IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite. Use reporting and geographic information system capabilities to enable strategic resilience and compliance management that helps you stay ahead of these risks.
A modeling framework and application builder enables you to customize climate adaptation solutions that fit your business needs.
A robust catalog of cloud-based, industry-standard APIs provides accurate and precise hyperlocal weather data and imagery.
Detect and mitigate the impact of climate change on your enterprise using artificial intelligence and high-resolution satellite imagery
Weather-decision technologies built with advanced analytics help you better predict how and when weather will affect your business.
Interested in learning more about how the Environmental Intelligence Suite can help you forecast and mitigate extreme weather events? Explore features in a free trial or request your personalized Environmental Intelligence Suite demo.