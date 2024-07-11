What is an energy transition?

Historically, energy transitions are fueled by innovation and necessity. For example, industrialization drove the transition from burning wood to burning coal, while the internal combustion engine and production of gas-powered vehicles precipitated the world’s reliance on oil.

In the 1970s, the oil crisis and spiking energy prices prompted a greater interest in renewable energy: energy that comes from sources that are replenished faster than they are used. Later, growing awareness of climate change and its anthropogenic causes—namely, the greenhouse gases (GHG) released with the burning of fossil fuels—added more urgency to the movement to adopt renewable energy solutions and transform the energy sector.