What is greenwashing?

The scale of greenwashing can range from ambiguous wording around green initiatives to multi-million-dollar marketing campaigns. For instance, a company can use hidden tradeoffs to make environmental claims based on a narrow set of attributes while ignoring larger issues. Perhaps its products are made of recycled content or are compostable but production leads to excessive carbon emissions.

In recent years, greenwashing has manifested as false environmental claims, inaccurate environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting, fraudulent renewable energy certificates and more. Other examples include:

False marketing

In 2020, the Italian Competition and Marketing authority fined Italian oil company Eni EUR 5 million for false claims that its biofuel diesel had a positive environmental impact.2 Eni’s Diesel+ fuel—made up of 15% hydrotreated palm oil and 85% fossil fuels—was advertised as producing less GHG emissions. Meanwhile, palm oil production has resulted in mass deforestation while palm oil itself can produce up to three times the amount of emissions.3



Misleading wording

In 2022, Canadian regulators fined Keurig CAD 3 million for misleading claims that the company’s single-use coffee pods were recyclable. While the pods could be recycled easily in British Columbia and Quebec, the instructions for doing so outside the provinces were not sufficient for some recyclers. As a result, the pods were not accepted and ended up in the landfill.

Unsubstantiated claims

While these examples of greenwashing are larger in scale, most instances are more ambiguous and frequent in nature. Consider retailers in the fashion industry that have adopted sustainable fashion strategies amid fast fashion scrutiny. A recent study by the United Nations (UN) found that 60% of sustainability claims by fashion brands in Europe are “unsubstantiated” or “misleading”.4 More often, these greenwashing tactics come under the purview of greenwashing regulations.