Launched in London in 2000 as the Carbon Disclosure Project, CDP initially called for greenhouse gas emissions disclosures as a way to establish information sharing among companies and stakeholders, such as investors. Founders hoped that making such environmental data available could encourage action on climate change.

The nonprofit organization issued its first CDP questionnaire, which asked companies to disclose their carbon emissions, in 2003. A decade later, the organization shortened its name to CDP to reflect its broader scope of environmental disclosures and the diversity of entities with which it works.

In addition to seeking disclosures on carbon footprints, CDP also requests disclosures that are related to deforestation, water security and plastic use. Its reach now extends beyond companies to include cities, states and regions.