What is business agility?

With the growing list of global headwinds, organizations must have the necessary tools to be adaptive and flexible in their ways of working.

Business agility is not a single methodology—it’s a way to describe the set of organizational capabilities and behaviors that enable a business to achieve its purpose with flexibility and agility. To address customer needs at the current speed of the market, organizations are turning to new technological advances like artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI (gen AI) and automation. These technologies help create higher-value customer experiences.

Chief executive officers (CEOs) are recognizing the demand for innovative approaches, digital transformation and agile practices. A recent study from the IBM Institute for Business Value found that over half of CEOs say that their organization is adopting AI agents and preparing to implement them at scale.

“As AI changes everything, success will no longer come from simply doing the same things better,” according to the 2025 CEOs guide, published by the IBM Institute for Business Value.