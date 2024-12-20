What's the difference between AI accelerators and GPUs?

However, the term AI accelerator is increasingly used to describe more specialized AI chips, such as neural processing units (NPUs) or tensor processing units (TPUs). While general-purpose GPUs—originally designed for rendering images and graphics—are very effective when used as AI accelerators, other types of purpose-built AI hardware might offer similar or better computational power with improved energy efficiency, greater throughput and other valuable optimizations for AI workloads.

Standard central processing units (CPUs) operate under a linear framework, responding to requests one at a time, and they often struggle with high-performance data processing demands. GPUs are designed differently and excel at such requests.

Featuring multiple logic cores, GPUs break complicated problems into smaller pieces that can be solved concurrently, a methodology known as parallel processing. Originally developed by Nvidia in 2006, the CUDA API unlocked the impressive parallel processing power of the GPU. This allows programmers to use Nvidia GPUs for general-purpose processing in thousands of use cases, such as data center optimization, robotics, smartphone manufacturing, cryptocurrency mining and more.

The GPU's impressive parallel processing capabilities have also proven extremely useful for AI tasks such as training large language models (LLMs) or neural networks. However, with increased demand comes increased power consumption, and high-performance GPUs are notoriously power-hungry and costly.