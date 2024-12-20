What's the difference between AI accelerators and GPUs?

8 minutes
An AI accelerator is any piece of hardware—including a graphics processing unit (GPU)—used to speed up machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL) models (DL), natural language processing and other artificial intelligence (AI) operations.
However, the term AI accelerator is increasingly used to describe more specialized AI chips, such as neural processing units (NPUs) or tensor processing units (TPUs). While general-purpose GPUs—originally designed for rendering images and graphics—are very effective when used as AI accelerators, other types of purpose-built AI hardware might offer similar or better computational power with improved energy efficiency, greater throughput and other valuable optimizations for AI workloads.
Standard central processing units (CPUs) operate under a linear framework, responding to requests one at a time, and they often struggle with high-performance data processing demands. GPUs are designed differently and excel at such requests.
Featuring multiple logic cores, GPUs break complicated problems into smaller pieces that can be solved concurrently, a methodology known as parallel processing. Originally developed by Nvidia in 2006, the CUDA API unlocked the impressive parallel processing power of the GPU. This allows programmers to use Nvidia GPUs for general-purpose processing in thousands of use cases, such as data center optimization, robotics, smartphone manufacturing, cryptocurrency mining and more.
The GPU's impressive parallel processing capabilities have also proven extremely useful for AI tasks such as training large language models (LLMs) or neural networks. However, with increased demand comes increased power consumption, and high-performance GPUs are notoriously power-hungry and costly.
Despite being well-suited for AI applications such as processing large datasets, GPUs aren’t specifically designed for use in AI models. As a graphics processor, the average GPU will allocate a certain amount of logic cores to graphics-related tasks. These tasks include video encoding and decoding, calculating color values and various rendering processes that are critical for tasks like video editing, 3D modeling and gaming. AI accelerator chips, however, are fine-tuned to handle only those tasks necessary for AI.
Generally speaking, a GPU must be capable of processing a very large (but not massive) amount of data very quickly in order to render complex and rapid graphics smoothly in real-time. As such, GPUs prioritize low-latency operations to ensure constant and consistently high image quality.
While speed is also important in AI models, AI datasets are far larger than average GPU demands. Unlike GPUs, AI accelerators are designed to optimize for bandwidth, and as a result, they typically offer improved energy efficiency as well.
Although GPUs are frequently used as AI accelerators, a GPU might not be the best option compared to a more specialized AI accelerator. The main differences between general-purpose GPUs and specialized AI chips are specialization, efficiency, accessibility and utility.
For AI applications, a GPU can be a good general-use solution in the same way a pickup truck might be a happy medium between a sports car and an 18-wheeler. An 18-wheeler is slower than a sports car but can haul a lot more cargo. A pickup truck can haul some cargo, and is faster than an 18-wheeler, but is slower than a sports car.
The GPU is similar to a pickup truck—but depending on the priorities of the AI application, a more specialized AI chip, like a more specialized vehicle, might be preferable.
Graphics processing units, sometimes called graphical processing units, were invented in the 1990s to ease the processing demand on CPUs as computing became less text-based and graphical operating systems and video games began to rise in popularity.
Since the invention of the modern computer in the early 1950s, the CPU has historically been responsible for the most critical computational tasks, including all program-necessary processing, logic and input/output (I/O) controls.
By the 1990s, video gaming and computer-aided design (CAD) demanded a more efficient way to convert data into images. This challenge prompted engineers to design the first GPUs with unique chip architecture capable of performing parallel processing.
Since 2007, when Nvidia introduced the GPU programming platform CUDA, GPU design has proliferated, with discovered applications across industries and well beyond graphics processing (although rendering graphics is still the most common application for most GPUs).
Although there are hundreds of varieties of GPUs ranging in performance and efficiency, the vast majority fall into one of three major categories:
While AI accelerator means any piece of hardware used to speed up artificial intelligence applications, an AI accelerator most commonly refers to specialized AI chips optimized for specific tasks associated with AI models.
Although they are considered highly specialized hardware, AI accelerators are built and used by legacy computing companies including IBM, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft, as well as startups such as Cerebras. As AI matures and grows in popularity, AI accelerators and accompanying toolkits are becoming more common.
Before the invention of the first dedicated AI accelerators, general-purpose GPUs were (and continue to be) frequently used in AI applications, specifically for their advanced parallel processing power. However, as AI research has advanced over the years, engineers have sought AI accelerator solutions offering improved power efficiency and niche AI optimizations.
AI accelerators vary based on both performance and specialization, with some proprietary technology relegated to specific manufacturers exclusively. Some of the more prominent types of AI accelerators include the following:
While an off the shelf GPU does offer certain advantages (for example, availability, accessibility) more specialized AI accelerators typically outperform older technology in three key areas: speed, efficiency and design.
Modern AI accelerators, even GPUs, are vastly faster than CPUs when it comes to low-latency, large-scale data processing. For critical applications such as autonomous vehicle systems, speed becomes critically important. GPUs are better than CPUs, but ASICs designed for specific applications like the computer vision used in self-driving cars are even faster.
AI accelerators designed for specific tasks might be anywhere from 100 to 1,000 times more energy efficient than power-hungry GPUs. Improved efficiency can lead to dramatically reduced operational expenses and more importantly, far less environmental impact.
AI accelerators employ a type of chip architecture known as heterogeneous design, which allows for multiple processors to support separate tasks and increases compute performance through highly advanced parallel processing.
As GPUs are considered to be AI accelerators themselves, their use cases overlap frequently with more specialized AI hardware. In time, we might see GPUs take a backseat in AI applications.
Versatile GPUs are still widely used in both AI and other types of applications, and this will undoubtedly continue. GPUs are used for a range of applications requiring advanced parallelism, including the following:
As AI technology matures, specialized hardware is becoming more and more prevalent. Incorporating the parallel processing power of GPUs while discarding unnecessary features, ASIC AI accelerators are being used in a growing range of applications, including the following:
Discover how a hybrid cloud infrastructure can power your AI strategy. Learn from IBM experts how to transform existing technology into an agile, AI-ready system, driving innovation and efficiency across your business operations.
Explore how hybrid cloud solutions can optimize your AI-driven business operations. Learn from case studies and featured solutions to see how companies are using IBM’s hybrid cloud to achieve greater efficiency, scalability and security.
Learn about the key differences between infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS). Explore how each cloud model provides varying levels of control, scalability and management to meet different business needs.
Discover the hidden costs of scaling generative AI and learn from experts how to make your AI investments more efficient and impactful.
Learn the fundamentals of IT management, including why it's critical for modern organizations and key features that ensure smooth, efficient operations across technology systems.
Discover a range of tutorials and resources to help you manage and support IT infrastructure, from server management to cloud integration, storage systems and network security.
IBM zSystems is a family of modern z/Architecture hardware that runs z/OS, Linux, z/VSE, z/TPF, z/VM and zSystems software.
Built to handle mission-critical workloads while maintaining security, reliability and control of your entire IT infrastructure.
IBM Technology Expert Labs provides infrastructure services for IBM servers, mainframes, and storage.
Transform your enterprise infrastructure with IBM's hybrid cloud and AI-ready solutions. Discover servers, storage and software designed to secure, scale and modernize your business or access expert insights to enhance your generative AI strategy.