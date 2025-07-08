It’s time to face the truth about retrieval augmented generation, or RAG: It’s a solution in need of its own solution.

RAG was intended to improve large language model performance and reduce hallucinations by enabling large language models (LLMs) to go beyond their training data with access to external knowledge bases. However, the real-world limits of traditional RAG systems have become painfully clear.

“To a large extent, RAG is flawed,” said Dinesh Nirmal, the senior vice president of IBM® Software. “Pure RAG is not really giving the optimal results that were expected.”

The RAG challenges routinely confronting users include limits on context windows and aggregation operations, inability to understand complex relationships, and low-quality outputs associated with suboptimal chunking. Namely, implementing RAG can also present security concerns, such as data leakage.

The good news is that advancements in artificial intelligence tools and strategies are helping compensate for traditional RAG’s flaws, resulting in more accurate generated responses to user queries. Let’s take a closer look at how to improve RAG performance.