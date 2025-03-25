Today, most of the big news in artificial intelligence (AI) is around the development of new, cutting-edge generative AI (gen AI) applications. From helping students write papers, to filling out RFPs in seconds, to (poorly) preparing legal cases, its successes and failures have been well-documented.

But what about more prosaic tasks? Some organizations are experimenting with deploying AI to automate aspects of IT infrastructure and operations, allowing valuable human expertise to be dedicated elsewhere.

“Generative AI is core to how many modern enterprises build new digital products to make money,” says Richard Warrick, Global Research Lead at the IBM Institute for Business Value. “But what if the same technology could radically change the business processes needed to design, deploy, manage and observe those applications?”

From automating resource-intensive processes like data center provisioning and DevOps to replacing onsite security personnel, here’s how intelligent AI automation is transforming IT infrastructure and operations.