ChatGPT turns two: How it started, and how it’s going

Artificial Intelligence dates back decades. In the fifties, for example, IBM was already training some of the earliest neural networks, using checkers and backgammon to train machines to beat grandmasters. But the release of ChatGPT, with its simple and free-to-use natural language interface, marked a major turning point.

“What was different about ChatGPT is it really gave consumers a great experience and allowed non-technical people to use AI for incredible things,” says IBM Distinguished Engineer Chris Hay.

The effect has been to put a powerful technology—one that had previously mostly been accessible only to the wealthiest businesses—in the hands of anyone with a computer and an internet connection. Meanwhile, OpenAI’s move forced other companies to release their own powerful tools, fueling the rise of a new class of programmers and entrepreneurs focused on AI innovation worldwide.

“The global economic [landscape] fundamentally changes when AI becomes as accessible as electricity,” says Shobhit Varshney, a VP and Senior Partner at IBM Consulting. One sign of this shift, Varshney says, is the unprecedented number of programmers joining GitHub from around the globe, with Python, a programming language mostly used for AI and machine learning, becoming the most popular language on the platform.

“Now people can leverage these tools without needing millions of dollars of investment,” he says. “We will soon see one-person unicorns.”