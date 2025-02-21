Data governance is the practice of helping ensure the quality, security and availability of data that belongs to an organization through sets of policies and procedures. The rise of generative AI and big data has brought data governance and all its requirements to the forefront of the modern enterprise.

Generative AI, with its capacity to create new content based on data upon which it has trained, creates new demands in the safe and lawful collection, storage and processing of data.

Quality

Because generative AI models are trained on massive datasets, the data within those sets must be of the highest quality, and its integrity must be unquestionable. Data governance plays an important role in helping ensure that the datasets generative AI models train on are accurate and complete, a key component in generating answers that can be relied upon.

Compliance

Depending on industry and location, generative AI business applications face a rigorous compliance environment in how data can be used. GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) rules, for example, govern how data belonging to EU residents can be used by organizations. Violations carry heavy fines and penalties when customer information is compromised in any way.

In 2021, Google and other companies were fined over a billion dollars for violating data protection rules stipulated in the GDPR.

Transparency

For a generative AI application to be effective, the origin of its data and how the data has been transformed for business use must be clearly established and visible. Data governance helps ensure that documentation exists—and is transparent to users—at every step of the data lifecycle, from collection, through storage, processing and output, so users understand how an answer was generated.