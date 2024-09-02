Lower Costs and Increase ROI with Application Modernization on a Hybrid Cloud

In a recent IBM Institute for Business Value study, 71% of executives say mainframe-based applications are central to their business strategy. Four out of five respondents say their organizations need to rapidly transform to keep up with competition, which includes modernizing mainframe-based apps and adopting a more open approach. The report confirms that executives view modernizing mainframe-based applications — and connecting them with new applications through a hybrid cloud environment — as crucial to driving a holistic digital transformation strategy across the mainframe and cloud.

IBM recommends a business-aligned continuous approach to application modernization that allows businesses to build on existing investments, targeting only required application changes. Why rewrite 100% of your entire application portfolio if only 20% needs to be modernized? IBM’s approach starts by building on your current foundation.

Optimize hardware and software costs while streamlining application performance and management. By integrating IBM Z into a hybrid cloud platform to fully leverage cloud-native development, you’ll unlock additional revenue by increasing access to mainframe data for analytics and AI through an API and data-modernization strategy.

As a result, you’re more empowered to increase business agility by moving from a waterfall development to an enterprise DevOps process and an automated continuous CI/CD pipeline that is fully aligned to business priorities and is open and standard across the business, allowing for greater sharing of tools, skills and expertise.

And finally, reduce time-to-value with proven application modernization patterns, acceleration tools and best practices that include prescriptive “how-to” guides and showcases for modernizing and deploying on IBM z/OS and zLinux, IBM LinuxONE and public clouds together.

By taking a more continuous approach to modernization with IBM Z and public cloud, you can lower costs and increase ROI more than with application migration to public clouds alone. In fact, the TCO of modernizing an enterprise application with public cloud alone is up to 80% higher than on IBM Z.