Mutual insurer State Farm aims to be its customers’ best choice in products and services. In the past, heavy industry regulation leveled the competitive playing field; more recently, deregulation has opened the market to newer and more agile digital competitors, raising customer expectations and putting State Farm under pressure to innovate faster.

Mark Moncelle, IT Architect for testing at State Farm, says: “Our customers now expect the same level of functionality, access, and ability to achieve their goals whether they engage with us face-to-face, online or via a mobile app. As we build out new self-service tools, our time-to-market depends on having development practices that can accommodate rapid change.”

State Farm wanted to draw maximum competitive advantage from its existing core systems running on IBM Z servers – tried and trusted over 50 years – while simultaneously outpacing smaller and more nimble rivals. While the company had evolved to DevOps on other platforms, it had not taken advantage of newer development practices for its enterprise systems.

Moncelle comments: “You can be agile as you want in your own space, but if the teams and processes you integrate with aren’t agile, then you won’t be able to deliver changes quickly. That’s the reality of being a large organization: you’ve got to get everything running faster, not just your product.”

“Our distributed teams were able to access always-on services on our enterprise systems, but when they needed changes made to those back-end services, the iteration cycles could last weeks or even months.”

To standardize development cycles across all enterprise systems, State Farm wanted to introduce new tools that would support a cross-platform DevOps approach.

Krupal Swami, Technology and Architecture Director for State Farm, says: "From a strategic perspective, all technology platforms should be equally accessible to help the business solve its challenges. The technology should not get in the way of business objectives."

She adds: “Our IBM Z systems offer a robust, secure and reliable foundation for growth. We wanted to support Z developers in achieving greater efficiency and speed but also help newer recruits feel comfortable on the platform, so that we can all work together across platforms to deliver rapid innovation."