How does AI improve efficiency?

Employees are burdened with a pile of administrative paperwork, customer service departments backlogged with calls and time-consuming work deciphering data—these common grumbles are things of the past with a business' adoption of artificial intelligence (AI).
An efficient business isn’t just a long-term goal or a single momentary accomplishment; efficiency is a continual effort for all areas of a business. Becoming more efficient through AI systems improves customer service, can provide cost savings, increases sales and helps boost loyalty.
To reach this level of efficiency ROI, organizations must lean on other employees to ideate, strategize and learn how to work with AI. Technology has always been a driving force of efficiency, but AI is fundamentally reshaping the way we work.
Use of AI is ushering in a new era of efficiency by automating repetitive tasks, analyzing large datasets to identify patterns and predict trends, optimizing complex processes and providing insights that enable better decision-making. Ultimately, AI—conversational AI, generative AI, agentic AI—is augmenting the efforts of the human workforce, freeing them up to focus on strategic and creative work and removing potential bottlenecks.
AI in supply chain management can enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs and increase overall responsiveness. Through predictive analytics, AI models are helping businesses with data analysis and forecasting demand more accurately, helping ensure that inventory levels are optimized. By analyzing historical data and anticipating market trends and external factors such as weather or economic conditions, AI can predict demand fluctuations, helping companies avoid stockouts or overstocking.
Also, AI can streamline workflows through automation and reduce disruptions in the supply chain. The use of AI can enhance supply chain transparency by enabling predictive maintenance. Machine learning models can analyze equipment performance and detect early signs of failure, preventing costly breakdowns and unplanned downtimes. This allows businesses to schedule maintenance proactively and maintain smooth operations.
AI’s ability to optimize processes and reduce inefficiencies is transforming supply chains, helping businesses remain competitive in an increasingly complex global marketplace.
A broken machine or malfunctioning system might bring operations to a halt. AI algorithms are changing that and predicting equipment failures before they occur. AI agents can analyze sensor data and historical maintenance records to determine and implement predictive maintenance. AI can also build failure mode and effect analysis (FMEA) models more efficiently. This in turn reduces the time and effort spent developing the studies.
The proactive approach that AI tools bring can extend an assets’ lifespan and reduce operational costs in the immediate and long term. The algorithms used in predictive maintenance rely on real-time data to identify patterns and impending failures. Organizations can reap the benefits of AI such as maximizing productivity and operational efficiencies.
Enlisting robotic process automation (RPA), also known as software robotics, uses AI-powered bots to automate routine tasks, freeing up the human workforce for more complex, strategic work. The RPA combines APIs and user interface (UI) interactions to integrate and perform repetitive tasks that are rule-based, such as data entry, invoice processing and responding to customer service requests.
While RPA and AI are distinctly different, the two complement each other well. AI can help RPA automate tasks more fully and handle more complex use cases. The AI-powered bots can perform tasks that might have taken human employees days or weeks to complete and cut it down to just a few hours. This type of AI is making the human workforce more efficient in the workplace and emphasizing the importance of purposeful tasks.
Unpredictable market conditions make it hard for businesses to predict customer demand and are often left in the dark, trying to get ahead of the next significant trend. However, AI and machine learning (ML) are making demand forecasting a strategic tool that helps businesses stay competitive. These technologies can quickly process and analyze large volumes of data while accounting for various factors such as seasonality and shifting market dynamics.
AI solutions can analyze sales patterns and predicting future sales, and as a result deliver more accurate and adaptable forecasts. Which can help organizations forecasting pricing and ensure they’re putting resources where it matters. AI’s ability to handle complex data goes well beyond what traditional demand forecasting methods are capable of and provides insights into future customer demand patterns that are pivotal for businesses.
Sales and marketing teams are often in collaboration on the next significant ad campaign that drives customer growth. And it always starts with a creative process that is now getting a significant assist from AI-infused tools that are writing and summarizing text.
Products such as ChatGPT have gained popularity as AI-powered writing tools that can cut down the time it takes to get a project done and give creatives more flexibility to take on more work. While further edits and tweaks might be required, these writing tools can help overcome writers block and refine content quickly.
There is such a vast amount of content in the world today that organizations need to be attention-grabbing in their advertisements or social media and online ads. This short-form content can be produced by human creatives with AI tools to create original and engaging content and visuals quickly. This builds a more efficient design and creative process while also leaning on the expertise of human employees.
An organization’s business processes are an important part of being successful and helping ensure that each department is running smoothly and efficiently. AI process optimization employs several technologies, including AI, ML models and natural language processing (NLP). With AI and other technologies, an organization can remove unnecessary tasks and streamline processes that were once slowing down work.
AI optimizes processes by looking at previous performance data and analyzing it to determine how well it might have worked or not worked. The data that was efficient can then be replicated and used to remove ineffective processes. Separately, AI can detect mistakes and discrepancies in the organization's system and catch potential issues before they occur.
AI analysis of market trends and user behavior might also help a business determine and predict customer behavior, which helps streamline the goals and target for sales and marketing teams.
AI quality control leverages the advanced algorithms and ML to inspect products and identify defects in an efficient and accurate manner. AI-driven quality control also helps ensure compliance with quality standards and reduces waste. These AI capabilities can analyze images of products in a warehouse assembly line and detect imperfections that might be missed by the human eye.
In addition, AI quality control enables testing tools to simulate processes in a virtual environment before live production, such as synthetic testing and digital twins. By doing this preproduction testing the organization is ruling out potential issues and having them addressed early in the development and launch process. This leads to more efficient manufacturing outcomes and a reliable quality control process.
Customers expect exceptional customer support experiences and businesses need to make it a priority to meet those expectations. Organizations have been using technology in their customer service departments, but generative AI tools are helping organizations take a massive step forward. While the human workforce continues to be vital to customer service departments, gen AI chatbots can understand complex customer queries and enable self-service from users.
Customer service has become a valuable use case for AI-powered technologies and in developing personalized experiences. With AI tools, companies can automate responses to common questions and provide personalized recommendations to users. AI can analyze customer behavior and past purchases to direct personalized products or content recommendations. AI is reshaping how organizations approach customer service departments and making the process for the user and the workforce more efficient and customer-centered.
Organizations need to make significant decisions every day. Human decision makers are now enhancing those decisions with the power of data, analytics and AI. There are varying points when AI is used in the decision process and differ based on the analytics technique being used. The different degrees of AI include decision automation, decision augmentation and decision support. Each system brings a decision to the table in some form.
For automation it’s deciding by using prescriptive and predictive analytics, while augmentation recommends a decision or multiple decision scenarios. And decision support is just when AI plays a supportive role through diagnostics or predictive analytics. AI in decision-making depends on the time and complexity of the situation.
While applying AI is popular with simple decisions, it can be applied for complicated decisions and even chaotic ones depending on the degree in which AI is used.
AI technologies are being used to automate human resources tasks and support decision-making. It enables a data-based approach to talent acquisition and employee advancement and retention. With a goal to reduce bias and enhance the overall job search experience for seekers and employers. AI tools are assisting HR teams with employee record management, payroll processing, recruitment, onboarding and benefits administration.
AI has and is becoming an integral part of the healthcare field. Common use cases for AI in medicine are clinical decision support and imaging analysis. AI algorithms and other AI-powered applications are supporting medical professional in clinics. And more recently AI virtual nursing assistants have been tested and AI-enabled robots for less invasive surgeries.
AI, particularly ML algorithms, are being used in the finance industry to improve efficiency and accuracy. AI is speeding up the time that it takes to do tasks such as data analytics, forecasting, investment management, risk management, cybersecurity, fraud detection and customer service. Financial institutions with traditionally manual processes are getting a significant update with AI such as algorithmic trading, credit scoring, compliance and more.
AI is transforming the industry, enabling more intelligent and efficient operations that impact manufacturing around the globe. An example of AI in manufacturing is digital twin technology, which creates a virtual replica of a process used to simulate and analyze performance in real time without needing to intervene on the live physical asset.
AI-powered retail technologies can be applied in many aspects of the retail industry, across online and physical stores. AI technology enhances customer experience, business operations and decision-making within the retail space to provide personalized shopping experiences using AI algorithms to analyze customer behavior. It can also enhance customer experience with AI-powered virtual assistants and chatbots to provide real-time support for customers.
The newest era of AI involves AI assistants and AI agents. An AI assistant is reactive and performs tasks based on the user inputs. AI agents are proactive and work autonomously to complete tasks on behalf of a user and can strategize and evaluate an assigned goal.
AI assistants are built on some type of foundation model. An LLM is a subset of a foundation model that is a text-related task. An example is virtual assistants, popular ones include Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa. These virtual assistants can perform a preset task to common queries like, “Hey Siri, what’s the weather today?" or respond to a prompt based on the data used to train the model.
AI agents and copilots, alternatively, can use gen AI capabilities to take a single prompt, break down the tasks necessary to complete the prompt, execute those tasks and yield results. Agents or copilots might, for instance, do this to produce content for different platforms, such as web or phone.
One example: take a new cosmetic brand that has macrolevel goals and verbiage in mind, but no concrete marketing material. AI agents can help create copy and convert plain text into formatted documents aligned to the company's branding guidelines. The agent can suggest personalizations based on targeted customer segments, and even support A/B testing and the collection of customer feedback.
Another example: AI agents are also being used in self-driving cars navigation systems. A vehicle with AI agents can analyze a vehicle’s health in real-time, foresee traffic and road conditions and give the driver the best, most efficient route.
Productivity gains should be a chief priority for any organization and, along with efficiency, should be the goal of maximizing the productivity of every employee. This requires the right employee upskilling and the allocation of resources to support new products. The more efficient path to this is with the implementation of AI capabilities in areas such as strategy execution, creative processes, workflow management, health, human resources, manufacturing, sales, finance and retail and commerce.
AI is pushing organizations forward into the future and driving human employees to be as efficient as possible in the workplace. This can only work with employees who are open to change and willing to work with AI to potentially uncover efficiencies that they never knew existed.
