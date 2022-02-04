Five Tips for Completing Apprenticeship Application Forms

As a manager of the Early Professionals programme at IBM, I work in the team which selects from the applicants to IBM’s apprenticeships and degree apprenticeship schemes.
I realise that applying for an apprenticeship can be a daunting task, especially if it’s your first time, so here are my top five tips to completing application forms.
1.) Plan ahead and get your application in early.
Set aside time to work on your application, so it’s the best it can be. A quick application to lots of organisations is likely to be less successful than just a handful well-written ones.
For the most popular apprenticeships, we may only accept applications for less than 24 hours. Keep a look out for roles on our IBM Entry Level website and social media at the start of each day during National Apprenticeship Week (6th to 12thFebruary.) To be keep updated on future apprentice roles, use the Register option on the website.
2.) Research the organisation you are applying to. Your application needs to say why you want to work there.
What’s exciting, interesting, or inspirational for you about the organisation? What do you want to learn about or experience in your apprenticeship?
Look beyond our Entry Level webpages- we don’t expect you to become an expert in AI, Blockchain or Quantum but we do want to see passion for technology. You could start with: Or you could show your passion for technology by exploring www.SkillsBuild.org and acquire some new skills that you find interesting. You could also try events running during National Apprenticeship Week at IBM or elsewhere https://www.eventbrite.com/o/ibm-uk-58382062603
3.) Consider your experience. A strong application will include extra-curricular activities, hobbies or work experience. It will show the best you.
Referring to school or college projects or academic challenges is good but also describe other experience and achievements. For example, you may have demonstrated good communication, coaching children to develop maths, sports, or other skills; you may have demonstrated client focus in these situations by thinking how to help them learn. You may have been adaptable and demonstrated good teamwork in a part time job, sports activity or volunteering.
A good way to show how you have done additional learning outside school is to include learning completed on www.skillsbuild.org/students. SkillsBuild is a free platform that you can sign up for now and complete learning and badges, such as AI, Design Thinking or Professional Skills. You can download these certifications onto your CV and reference them in any application.
You will be asked questions on core competencies on your application form. These are: adaptability, teamwork, effective communication, self-motivation & drive, innovation & creative problem solving and client focus. Consider how you have demonstrated them. This is not always easy to do staring in front of a screen. You could use mind maps, think about what you’ve done in each school year, talk it through with someone else or even take the dog for a walk if that helps you think!
4.) Draft your application using the maximum word count. A strong application will make full use of the word count available.
If you are short of words then consider… Have you given some examples of the things that interest and inspire you about the organisation you are applying to? Have you given details of exactly what you did and the results of your actions in the competency based questions?
Competency based questions cover skills such as problem solving, drive and client focus.
5.) Get someone else to proof-read the form. Even if you have worked hard on your application and reviewed it, you may not notice mistakes. A teacher, friend or family member may spot errors that you’ve missed. What’s more, they may be able to make suggestions if you are struggling with competency-based questions.
A word of warning: applications will be rejected if they have too many spelling or grammar errors.
And a final tip if you are applying to IBM. Remember to send the completed application form back within the 2 day deadline and to attach your certificates too.
Whether you are applying to join IBM or another company, I hope these simple steps will help you find your #bestjobever. Wishing you all the best and successful future.