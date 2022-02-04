Five Tips for Completing Apprenticeship Application Forms

3.) Consider your experience. A strong application will include extra-curricular activities, hobbies or work experience. It will show the best you.

Referring to school or college projects or academic challenges is good but also describe other experience and achievements. For example, you may have demonstrated good communication, coaching children to develop maths, sports, or other skills; you may have demonstrated client focus in these situations by thinking how to help them learn. You may have been adaptable and demonstrated good teamwork in a part time job, sports activity or volunteering.

A good way to show how you have done additional learning outside school is to include learning completed on www.skillsbuild.org/students. SkillsBuild is a free platform that you can sign up for now and complete learning and badges, such as AI, Design Thinking or Professional Skills. You can download these certifications onto your CV and reference them in any application.

You will be asked questions on core competencies on your application form. These are: adaptability, teamwork, effective communication, self-motivation & drive, innovation & creative problem solving and client focus. Consider how you have demonstrated them. This is not always easy to do staring in front of a screen. You could use mind maps, think about what you’ve done in each school year, talk it through with someone else or even take the dog for a walk if that helps you think!