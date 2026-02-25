2026 X-Force Threat Intelligence Index: Making the case for securing identities, AI‑enhanced detection and proactive risk management

Reviewing the trends from our 2025 incident response and investigations data, the exploitation of public-facing applications emerged as the most common initial access vector—up 44% from the previous year. The expanding vulnerability landscape, amplified by misconfigurations and increasingly complex application stacks, continues to broaden the attack surface. Notably, many exploited vulnerabilities did not require authentication, emphasizing the need for more rigorous access control, patch governance and secure implementation practices.

The rapid growth of AI chatbot adoption has created an additional credential harvesting ecosystem. In 2025, over 300,000 ChatGPT credential sets were advertised on the dark web, driven largely by infostealer malware operators who expanded their target lists to include AI services. Password reuse across personal and enterprise accounts continues to create indirect attack paths, where low-value consumer credentials are leveraged for high-value enterprise access.

Supply chain and third-party risks accelerate. Major supply chain incidents have increased nearly fourfold over the past five years, with attackers exploiting trusted developer identities, CI/CD platforms and SaaS integrations, and downstream trust relationships to propagate compromise.

The ransomware ecosystem is more fragmented than ever, with the dominance of attacks attributed to the top 10 groups dropping by 25 percent. X-Force identified 109 distinct extortion groups in 2025, up from 73 in 2024. This points to lower barriers of entry among attackers and more opportunistic operations by actors with varying levels of sophistication, as well as increased decentralization that favors smaller factions over large, well-known gangs.

Manufacturing remained the most targeted industry, followed by the financial services and insurance sectors.

In terms of geographic focus, North America experienced the highest concentration of activity, representing nearly one-third of all observed attacks.