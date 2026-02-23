What a new global AI safety report means for enterprise

The most pressing risks from artificial intelligence may come not from the models themselves, but from the complex systems companies build around them, according to the 2026 International AI Safety Report. IBM researchers and those who contributed to the report say that conclusion should reshape how enterprises approach AI governance.
The report, chaired by Turing Award winner Yoshua Bengio and produced by more than 100 experts from over 30 countries with backing from the OECD, the EU and the United Nations, marks a shift in how the global research community evaluates AI risk. Last year’s edition concentrated on model behavior, including hallucinations, bias and benchmark failures. This year’s zeroes in on what happens after deployment, such as when AI systems trigger business processes, access sensitive data, make autonomous decisions and interact with other systems in ways their operators may not fully understand.
Kush Varshney, an IBM researcher who served as a reviewer on the report, said one finding in particular should get the attention of enterprises. The report describes what it calls “jagged” capability growth—a pattern in which AI systems make sudden leaps in some domains while remaining unreliable or brittle in others.
“The report talks a lot about ‘jagged’ capability growth,” Varshney told IBM Think in an interview. “I think this highlights why enterprises should consider the paradigm of generative computing, where individual AI calls are grounded through modular verification. Taking that approach can make the overall system reliable and consistent.”
The jaggedness he describes is well documented. Leading AI systems can now solve International Mathematical Olympiad problems and reliably complete coding tasks that would have taken a human programmer hours in the past. Yet those same systems stumble at counting objects in an image, reasoning about physical space and recovering from basic errors during longer workflows.
Francesca Rossi, IBM Global Leader for Responsible AI and AI Governance, said the shift from model-level to system-level thinking stands out to her as the report’s most significant development.
“AI safety is no longer mainly a model issue, but rather a system and deployment issue,” Rossi told IBM Think in an interview. “AI systems aren’t just generating text now. They are influencing decisions, triggering processes, accessing data and interacting with other systems. That means safety must draw from disciplines like cybersecurity, risk management and safety engineering, not just model evaluation.”
The scale of adoption underscores the stakes. According to the report, AI is one of the fastest-adopted consumer technologies in history. Agentic AI systems, which can plan, pursue goals and interact with external tools autonomously, pose heightened risks because they act without waiting for human approval at each stage.
Rossi said failures now tend to happen between components rather than inside any single model. “Governance has to extend beyond the model lifecycle into system design and management,” she said. “A nominal ‘human-in-the-loop’ approach is not enough. If humans are overloaded or lack the right information, oversight becomes symbolic.”
Compounding the problem, pre-deployment safety testing itself has become less reliable, according to the report. Varshney said the field needs to respond. “We need to shift from static evaluation and alignment to dynamic steerability,” he said. “We should also focus less on universal definitions of harmfulness and more on context-specific, scoped notions of harm that respect sovereignty and the diverse needs of users around the world.”
Industry newsletter
Get curated insights on the most important—and intriguing—AI news. Subscribe to our weekly Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
AI is lowering the barrier to sophisticated hacking. AI systems can discover software vulnerabilities and write malicious code. Criminal groups and state-associated attackers are actively using general-purpose AI in their operations, according to the report.
Dawn Song, a Professor of Computer Science at UC Berkeley who contributed to the report, sees 2025 as a turning point. “Year 2025 marked a step change in frontier AI capabilities in cybersecurity,” Song told IBM Think in an interview.
Through research efforts including CyberGym and BountyBench, Song’s team at Berkeley has demonstrated that AI can find zero-day vulnerabilities in large-scale, widely distributed open-source software. The researchers launched the Frontier AI Cybersecurity Observatory for continuous monitoring and recently published a paper that promotes using AI for automatic theorem proving and verifiable code generation with provable guarantees. “Looking ahead, we foresee both expanding defensive potential and rising AI-powered threats, making robust, responsible security research more critical than ever,” she said.
Some experts said the report underplays a critical piece of AI safety: the internal dynamics of organizations. Rossi argued that the organizational dimension of AI safety is underrepresented. “Enterprise AI safety is not just a socio-technical issue, but also an organizational challenge,” she said. “Organizations need to make decisions about incentives, skills and sustained commitment under business pressure.” She added that companies prioritizing safety are finding that it strengthens stakeholder trust, reduces downstream risks and creates sustainable value over time.
Varshney believes the report also underplays a wider philosophical risk. “I think it could have said more about the potential loss in human agency if we don’t do AI right,” he said. “We have to make sure that we don’t create a ‘helicopter-parent’ AI that stifles the human-centric goals it was meant to support.”
Susan Leavy, an Assistant Professor at University College Dublin and a senior adviser on the report, said the most widely-used AI algorithms are often optimized for objectives that are misaligned with human values, such as engagement metrics that drive platform usage at the expense of users. “Along with increased capabilities of AI, there has been a dramatic increase in AI adoption, and we need to safeguard human autonomy very carefully,” Leavy told IBM Think in an interview.
She warned that the public conversation about AI risk often misses the point: the greater danger may not be a dramatic loss of control, but the slow normalization of dependency. “Humanity losing control of algorithms is unfolding in a much more mundane way, and rather than a hostile takeover, we seem to cede autonomy voluntarily,” she said.
Among the report’s more immediate concerns is the rise of agreeable AI. Balaraman Ravindran, who heads the Department of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at IIT Madras and who contributed to the report, zeroed in on a risk that has taken on new urgency in practice: sycophancy, or the tendency of AI chatbots to agree with users rather than challenge them.
“I have been most surprised by the emotional effect that the phenomenon of sycophancy has had,” Ravindran told IBM Think in an interview. “I would expect people to distrust someone who agrees with them all the time, but it appears that people, especially emotionally vulnerable persons, become more suggestible in such circumstances.”
Ravindran said the finding has shifted his own thinking on regulation. “Perhaps, we need some legally mandated guardrails for chatbots released for general use and, of course, those that are serving any counseling or mental health purpose,” he said.
According to the report, twelve companies published or updated their own frontier AI safety frameworks in 2025, outlining how they assess and mitigate risks from advanced models. Even so, most risk management efforts remain voluntary.
“The key challenge now is not only building capable and well-aligned models, but ensuring that complex and possibly agentic AI systems are governed, monitored and accountable in real-world enterprise environments over time,” Rossi said.
Learn how evolving regulations and the emergence of AI agents are reshaping the need for robust AI governance frameworks.
Enterprises looking to scale AI initiatives responsibly will require a strong AI governance platform. Read the full analysis and discover how IBM watsonx.governance can support your Al strategy.
Download the report to learn why IDC MarketScape names IBM a Leader in 2025 GenAI evaluation technology, and how watsonx.governance advances risk management, reporting, and integration.
See why Forrester recognized IBM as a Leader for its watsonx.governance solution—helping enterprises manage AI risk, compliance, and trust at scale.
Explore the Data Matters hub to see how strong data practices and governance lay the foundation for scalable AI success.
Learn ways to maximize AI ROI—prioritizing high-impact use cases, governing risks, optimizing costs, and accelerating adoption with watsonx.
Unlock insights into IBM's OpenPages and learn why we were named a Leader
The Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025 reveals how do-it-now Al adoption is outpacing security and governance.
Learn about the new challenges of generative AI, the need for governing AI and ML models and steps to build a trusted, transparent and explainable AI framework.
Understand the importance of establishing a defensible assessment process and consistently categorizing each use case into the appropriate risk tier.
Read about driving ethical and compliant practices with a portfolio of AI products for generative AI models.
Govern generative AI models from anywhere and deploy on the cloud or on premises with IBM watsonx.governance.
See how AI governance can help increase your employees’ confidence in AI, accelerate adoption and innovation, and improve customer trust.
Prepare for the EU AI Act and establish a responsible AI governance approach with the help of IBM Consulting.
Direct, manage and monitor your AI with a single portfolio to speed responsible, transparent and explainable AI.