What a new global AI safety report means for enterprise

The most pressing risks from artificial intelligence may come not from the models themselves, but from the complex systems companies build around them, according to the 2026 International AI Safety Report. IBM researchers and those who contributed to the report say that conclusion should reshape how enterprises approach AI governance.

The report, chaired by Turing Award winner Yoshua Bengio and produced by more than 100 experts from over 30 countries with backing from the OECD, the EU and the United Nations, marks a shift in how the global research community evaluates AI risk. Last year’s edition concentrated on model behavior, including hallucinations, bias and benchmark failures. This year’s zeroes in on what happens after deployment, such as when AI systems trigger business processes, access sensitive data, make autonomous decisions and interact with other systems in ways their operators may not fully understand.

Kush Varshney, an IBM researcher who served as a reviewer on the report, said one finding in particular should get the attention of enterprises. The report describes what it calls “jagged” capability growth—a pattern in which AI systems make sudden leaps in some domains while remaining unreliable or brittle in others.

“The report talks a lot about ‘jagged’ capability growth,” Varshney told IBM Think in an interview. “I think this highlights why enterprises should consider the paradigm of generative computing, where individual AI calls are grounded through modular verification. Taking that approach can make the overall system reliable and consistent.”

The jaggedness he describes is well documented. Leading AI systems can now solve International Mathematical Olympiad problems and reliably complete coding tasks that would have taken a human programmer hours in the past. Yet those same systems stumble at counting objects in an image, reasoning about physical space and recovering from basic errors during longer workflows.