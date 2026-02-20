What’s holding companies back from realizing the ROI of AI?

If it feels like tech leaders are simultaneously stepping on the gas and slamming the brakes, you’re not imagining things. In Apptio’s latest survey of 1,510 technology leaders, 74% said their IT budgets are up—but a whopping 90% said they are struggling to measure ROI on their investments.
As companies move from one-off pilots to scaling AI throughout their organizations, the tension between optimism and reality is growing. “It’s hard to get the ROI, and people don’t have the right tools,” said Ajay Patel, one of the report’s authors, in an interview with IBM Think.
Why is ROI so hard? Poor data quality for one. The Apptio report found that distrust of data and data silos are among the top reasons tech leaders struggle to justify the spend. Governance and understanding AI costs are also big blockers, said Mihai Criveti, a Distinguished Engineer for Agentic AI at IBM, on a recent episode of Mixture of Experts.
Criveti meets regularly with CTOs, CIOs and other executives. Over the past six months, he said, the conversation has shifted from “‘How do I use it?’ to ‘How do I actually implement and get value?’” And to understand value, you need to know “who’s responsible for AI within your organization,” Criveti said. The reality at most companies, he said, is that too many people are in charge of too many AI projects. “There’s not a client that doesn’t have at least 60 random acts of AI.” Fragmented projects also make it harder to track and control costs, he added.
Industry newsletter
Get curated insights on the most important—and intriguing—AI news. Subscribe to our weekly Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
What’s a tech leader to do? Picking the right-sized pilot to scale increases your chances of accurately tracking the ROI and generating real growth, said Aaron “Ronnie” Chatterji, OpenAI’s Chief Economist, at the Charter Leading with AI Summit in New York last week. He said he advises OpenAI clients to choose “Goldilocks” AI projects—that is, medium-sized projects that are small enough to actually reach fruition, but big enough to actually yield real value.
When IBM Senior Vice President of Consulting Neil Dhar works with clients, he uses a finance mindset to frame ROI. “For every dollar invested, we should be aiming for two and a half to three dollars in return, at a minimum,” he wrote in a LinkedIn post, adding that “this ROI-driven approach resonates deeply with business leaders.” For Dhar, productivity and innovation together serve as the bridge to ROI, wherein productivity yields cost savings and innovation translates to revenue growth.
Rethinking the business model of frontier AI labs may be another approach to solving the AI ROI puzzle, according to IBM Fellow Kush Varshney. On Mixture of Experts, Varshney proposed that instead of charging per token, companies could charge per outcome. “As a customer, why should I pay for a token rather than pay for the value that I’m getting from it?” he asked. “Charging per outcome—that’s when everything changes,” Criveti replied.
Discover our five predictions about what will define the most successful enterprises in 2030, and the steps leaders can take to gain an AI-first advantage.
Learn proven strategies to boost productivity and power enterprise transformation with AI and innovation at the core.
Unlock 4 strategies to scale AI with a strong data foundation.
Learn how organizations are shifting from launching AI in disparate pilots to using it to drive transformation at the core.
Discover ways to get ahead, successfully scaling AI across your business with real results.
Techsplainers by IBM breaks down the essentials of agentic AI, from key concepts to real‑world use cases. Clear, quick episodes help you learn the fundamentals fast.
Dive into this comprehensive guide that breaks down key use cases, core capabilities and step-by-step recommendations to help you choose the right solutions for your business.
Download this Gartner® research to learn the potential opportunities and risks of agentic AI for IT leaders and how to prepare for this next wave of AI innovation.
Learn how CEOs can balance the value generative AI can create against the investment it demands and the risks it introduces.
Learn an agile AI approach that enables organizations to innovate quickly and reduce the risk of failure.
Learn how to incorporate generative AI, machine learning and foundation models into your business operations for improved performance.
Want to get a better return on your AI investments? Learn how scaling gen AI in key areas drives change by helping your best minds build and deliver innovative new solutions.
Learn about the history of AI and explore what the future holds for enterprises considering AI adoption.
Easily design scalable AI assistants and agents, automate repetitive tasks and simplify complex processes with IBM® watsonx Orchestrate™.
Put AI to work in your business with IBM’s industry-leading AI expertise and portfolio of solutions at your side.
IBM Consulting AI services help reimagine how businesses work with AI for transformation.
Whether you choose to customize pre-built apps and skills or build and deploy custom agentic services using an AI studio, the IBM watsonx platform has you covered.