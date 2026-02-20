What’s holding companies back from realizing the ROI of AI?

What’s a tech leader to do? Picking the right-sized pilot to scale increases your chances of accurately tracking the ROI and generating real growth, said Aaron “Ronnie” Chatterji, OpenAI’s Chief Economist, at the Charter Leading with AI Summit in New York last week. He said he advises OpenAI clients to choose “Goldilocks” AI projects—that is, medium-sized projects that are small enough to actually reach fruition, but big enough to actually yield real value.

When IBM Senior Vice President of Consulting Neil Dhar works with clients, he uses a finance mindset to frame ROI. “For every dollar invested, we should be aiming for two and a half to three dollars in return, at a minimum,” he wrote in a LinkedIn post, adding that “this ROI-driven approach resonates deeply with business leaders.” For Dhar, productivity and innovation together serve as the bridge to ROI, wherein productivity yields cost savings and innovation translates to revenue growth.

Rethinking the business model of frontier AI labs may be another approach to solving the AI ROI puzzle, according to IBM Fellow Kush Varshney. On Mixture of Experts, Varshney proposed that instead of charging per token, companies could charge per outcome. “As a customer, why should I pay for a token rather than pay for the value that I’m getting from it?” he asked. “Charging per outcome—that’s when everything changes,” Criveti replied.