Firmware is installed on a device while the device is being manufactured. Primarily, it facilitates communications between the operating system (OS) and the device itself. The computer’s central processing unit (CPU), the place where data input is transformed into information output, retrieves firmware from a computer’s memory and executes it.

Located in a device’s nonvolatile memory, where content can be stored when a device is off, firmware can be written to a number of different memory types, including random access memory (RAM), read-only memory (ROM), erasable programmable read-only memory (EPROM) and flash memory. As the complexity of tasks required of firmware has increased, it has taken on some of the characteristics of computer hardware, namely its use of flash memory and a basic input/output system (BIOS).

Firmware typically stores data in a system’s ‘nonvolatile,’ or ‘read-only’ memory (ROM), also known as flash memory. This type of memory is used in a wide range of portable devices such as flash drives, smartphones, digital cameras, laptops and more, and it is essential to firmware’s functionality. Recently, flash memory has gained some of the same capabilities usually associated with computers.

For example, when a computer is booted up, it goes through a sequence known as the basic input/output system (BIOS). The first firmware to run a BIOS sequence used a ROM chip, but now systems have switched to using flash memory for BIOS so data can be rewritten without the chip having to be removed from the system board and reinserted once it’s been reprogrammed.