IBM Storage Networking c-type family provides storage connectivity into the future for mission-critical applications, massive amounts of data, solid state drives, and cloud-based environments with a single, proven operating system and a centralized management platform to enable evolutionary adoption and consistent SAN operations.
Scale and performance with 768 line rate 32G Fibre Channel ports.
Faster troubleshooting and resolution with built-in hardware-based analytics.
Multiprotocol; support for 32G Fibre Channel, 40G FCoE and NVMe over fabric.
Director-class SAN switch designed for deployment in large-scale storage networks to enable enterprise clouds and meet the needs of large virtualized data center storage environments.
Director-class SAN switch designed for deployment in large-scale storage networks to enable enterprise clouds. Delivers a high performing and reliable FICON infrastructure to support IBM Z® servers.
Director-class SAN switch designed for deployment in small to midsized storage networks that can support enterprise clouds. Layers a comprehensive set of intelligent features onto a high-performance, protocol-independent switch fabric.
Fabric Switches address the requirement for a highly scalable, virtualized, intelligent SAN infrastructure in current-generation data center environments.
Fabric Switches deliver high-speed Fibre Channel connectivity for All-Flash arrays, with low-latency and extremely dense, virtualized deployments.
Empowering organizations that are rapidly deploying cloud-scale applications using virtualized servers. This next-generation switch provides high-speed Fibre Channel connectivity from the server rack to the SAN core. Designed to benefit both small-scale and large-scale SAN deployments, it delivers outstanding flexibility through a unique port expansion module that provides a cost-effective, field swappable port upgrade option. You gain the day-one option of upgrading to 32-Gbps server connectivity using 32-Gbps HBAs.
Addressing your performance and connectivity requirements. Optimized platform for deploying high performance SAN extension solutions, distributed intelligent fabric services and cost-effective multiprotocol connectivity for open systems and mainframe environments.
