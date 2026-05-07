What is work order management?

A work order is a structured record containing all the details relating to a work request.

Work orders are the system of record for all maintenance and service activity. Work order data contributes to a centralized, organization-wide source of truth that empowers asset history tracking, performance optimization and lifecycle decision-making.

Work orders are created in response to work requests: a formal submission to maintenance management that alerts them to an issue requiring their attention. Work order requests can include maintenance needs, repairs or services.

When the maintenance team receives a work request, the maintenance manager reviews the task for approval, adds relevant details and assigns it to qualified personnel. A structured workflow for managing work orders helps ensure that requests are consistently evaluated, prioritized and resolved.

Common types of work orders include the following examples: