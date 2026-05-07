What is work order management?

Work order management is the process of creating, assigning, tracking and resolving maintenance and service tasks across field service and facilities operations.
As a critical component of asset management, work order management helps organizations maintain asset performance, extend asset lifecycles and align maintenance execution with broader operational and financial goals.
A streamlined work order management system aligns maintenance teams and contributes to high-quality service delivery in service of business objectives.
A work order is a structured record containing all the details relating to a work request.
Work orders are the system of record for all maintenance and service activity. Work order data contributes to a centralized, organization-wide source of truth that empowers asset history tracking, performance optimization and lifecycle decision-making.
Work orders are created in response to work requests: a formal submission to maintenance management that alerts them to an issue requiring their attention. Work order requests can include maintenance needs, repairs or services.
When the maintenance team receives a work request, the maintenance manager reviews the task for approval, adds relevant details and assigns it to qualified personnel. A structured workflow for managing work orders helps ensure that requests are consistently evaluated, prioritized and resolved.
Common types of work orders include the following examples:
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Work order management follows a structured series of steps designed for the efficient evaluation, execution and improvement of service and maintenance activities.
Standardized processes enable scalability, accountability and more effective data-driven optimization.
The typical work order process includes these steps:
In the first stage of the work order lifecycle, someone in an organization identifies an issue and submits a work request.
Requests can be generated in response to equipment failures, as part of routine maintenance or to facilitate services like deliveries and inspections.
Maintenance managers review and assess requests based on necessity, urgency and available resources to prioritize work orders and inform scheduling.
After a work request has been approved and prioritized, management creates an official work order containing all relevant information.
A standard maintenance work order template includes this information:
After creating the work order, managers plan the job, accounting for the required parts, tools and safety procedures.
When assigning maintenance tasks, managers consider the skills, current workload and proximity of available personnel in the maintenance department. Jobs are scheduled to meet both prioritization needs and technician availability.
With the job scheduled and delegated, technicians receive their assignments. Contemporary work order management software solutions enable managers to send assignment notifications directly to field service personnel through mobile apps.
Technicians perform the requested work, such as troubleshooting and diagnosing issues, installing new hardware or conducting maintenance.
With mobile access, technicians can document their work in real time, logging information such as hours worked, parts used and any relevant notes. Organizations can use this data to track maintenance performance and work toward continual improvement.
After completing the job, the technician confirms the results of their work.
For example, if the work order was related to maintenance, the technician would evaluate the current functionality of the asset. They then submit their report and close the work order in the system. They can also recommend follow-up visits. Work order outcomes are logged for future reference.
Management regularly reviews completed work orders to assess team performance and identify trends.
Key performance indicators (KPIs) for maintenance include average response time and first-time fix rate (FTFR), which is the percentage of jobs completed without follow-up visits.
The analysis phase of the work order process equips organizations with operational data that can streamline operations and improve metrics. Leaders can make data-driven decisions regarding asset repair or replacement, optimize maintenance intervals and forecast long-term spending.
Traditional work order systems rely on manual processes, such as paper forms, digital spreadsheets and emails. The workflow lifecycle proceeds through manual approval, prioritization, scheduling and dispatching. Technicians track work order progress manually and submit results after job completion.
Traditional work order management methods often lead to data entry errors, lost information and limited real‑time visibility. These pitfalls can increase downtime and limit visibility into maintenance histories, making it difficult to adopt preventive or predictive maintenance strategies.
Cloud-based computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS) can help enterprises streamline work order management and eliminate excess paperwork. CMMS implementation optimizes the traditional process by transforming it into a digitized, streamlined flow.
CMMS software and other work order management solutions provide centralized data for tracking asset condition, maintenance history and performance trends. This data drives predictive maintenance and optimizes asset lifecycle management.
Effective work order management streamlines the lifecycle of maintenance and service operations, elevating both field service and facilities management to strategic, revenue-boosting business functions.
Automated workflows and centralized, real-time data directly translate to better planning and faster job completion. Organizations can maximize asset uptime, control costs across asset lifecycles and align maintenance operations with overall business objectives.
The key benefits of work order management include the following advantages:
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