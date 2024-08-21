Once the maintenance team or supervisor approves the work request and allocates the materials, equipment and staff they need to complete the jobs, they will create a new work order. The work order should include all the necessary details of the job, as well as the company contact information and an indication of the priority level and completion date. To streamline this process, organizations can standardize the work order format using a template.

In this stage, maintenance will also identify which type of work order they will need. If, for instance, a company relies on a proactive maintenance approach to anticipate and reduce equipment downtime, they will likely utilize a preventative maintenance work order. On the other hand, if a piece of equipment has already failed or the organization uses a more reactive maintenance program, the maintenance team will probably create a corrective maintenance work order or an emergency work order.