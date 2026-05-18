What is variance analysis?

Variance analysis plays a crucial role in financial management, especially for accounting teams that maintain accurate historical financial data and track the organization’s financial performance. These individuals must uncover errors or omissions in accounting data so that the data feeding into other analyses across an organization is reliable.

Separately, variance analysis can be valuable for fraud detection. The analysis compares actual results to expected values, so any unusual activity or major discrepancies can be flagged immediately and addressed.

Perhaps the most important role of variance analysis is prioritizing resources. The analysis can target key areas where activity is not going as planned and prioritize corrective actions.

For example, through variance analysis, a company offering five products learns that the actual sales for two of them are lower than projected the projected sales. The accounting team can then focus on what is happening with those two products and take strategic steps forward.