What is AI forecasting?

Forecasting plays a central role in both strategic planning and everyday business needs. When forecasts are off, organizations might overproduce, understock, overspend on labor or miss revenue opportunities. Even small forecasting errors can affect service levels, costs and customer satisfaction.

AI forecasting has become increasingly common because business environments are more dynamic than they used to be. Market trends shift more quickly, external factors like weather or policy changes create volatility and companies now track far more internal and external data than before.

In this setting, organizations need forecasting systems that can handle large numbers of products and locations while adapting to changing conditions. The goal is to use AI to produce more accurate predictions.