Webinar | 3 March Breaking FP&A barriers with generative AI | Register now
Man looking at multiple screens
Artificial Intelligence Analytics

What is AI forecasting?

By Amanda McGrath , Ian Smalley
Published 27 February 2026

AI forecasting, defined

AI forecasting is the use of artificial intelligence to produce accurate forecasts by learning patterns from historical data and continuously updating forecasting models as new data arrives.

Forecasting plays a central role in both strategic planning and everyday business needs. When forecasts are off, organizations might overproduce, understock, overspend on labor or miss revenue opportunities. Even small forecasting errors can affect service levels, costs and customer satisfaction.

AI forecasting has become increasingly common because business environments are more dynamic than they used to be. Market trends shift more quickly, external factors like weather or policy changes create volatility and companies now track far more internal and external data than before.

In this setting, organizations need forecasting systems that can handle large numbers of products and locations while adapting to changing conditions. The goal is to use AI to produce more accurate predictions.

Video

DHL’s Journey to Fast, Flexible Financial Planning

Hear how DHL Group’s finance leader relies on IBM Planning Analytics to deliver fast, flexible planning and the agility teams need to stay ahead. See IBM Planning Analytics in action:
Book a demo

What is AI forecasting used for?

AI forecasting is used to support decision-making in situations where outcomes depend on many variables, frequent fluctuations or rapid market changes. Common objectives include:

  • Improving forecast accuracy: Reduces expensive errors, such as stockouts or holding excess inventory.
  • Optimizing resource allocation: Helps align business operations for improved efficiency.
  • Anticipating disruptions and market trends: Allows the teams to better prepare for shifts in supply and demand.
  • Streamlining forecasting workflows: Makes the updating forecasts easier through automation.
  • Supporting strategic decisions with real-time data: Allows the forecasts to be continually updated based on new information.
  • Scaling forecasting work across global operations: Creates consistency and alignment across many products and regions.

Think Newsletter

The future of Finance: Plan smarter. Act faster. Trust every number in 2026

Join 100,000+ leaders staying ahead of the AI, automation, and analytics trends redefining financial planning and analytics. Think newsletter delivers distilled intelligence and forward-looking insights for those who plan and lead the future. See the IBM Privacy Statement.

Thank you! You are subscribed.

Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.

AI forecasting versus traditional forecasting methods

Businesses have long relied on forecasting to turn uncertainty into plans. This process includes estimating customer demand, revenue, inventory needs, cash flow and staffing so they can make smarter resource allocation choices.

Before AI, this work often happened in an Excel spreadsheet, supported by expert judgment and familiar statistical models. Those traditional forecasting methods still matter, but the process of prediction is increasingly complex. Demand is shaped at greater speeds and by more variables.

Also, companies now track a greater number of signals across more data sources, from transactions and product usage to weather patterns, economic indicators and social media. Tracking this information leads to data that is richer but also harder to manage.

AI forecasting methods differ in several ways:

  • Feature richness: AI models can incorporate more drivers (for example, promotions, economic indicators, weather patterns, channel mix, web traffic, social media signals) than classic approaches.
  • Continuous learning: AI-driven approaches can update as new data arrives, which keeps forecasts more accurate during disruptions and market changes.
  • Automation: AI-powered forecasting can automate parts of the forecasting work, such as data refreshes or backtesting processes. It helps with scalability, as automation can be applied across thousands of items.
  • Different risks: AI models can be highly responsive, but they depend significantly on data quality and proper validation. If those safeguards are not in place, performance might vary. Traditional models are typically more predictable but might miss important information or patterns in dynamic environments.

In practice, many forecasting processes combine both approaches. Simpler statistical models provide consistency and transparency, while machine learning is used to improve performance and data analysis in areas where there are more data signals and more complex patterns.

How AI forecasting works

In most organizations, AI forecasting runs on a regular cycle. New data is collected and predictive analytics are applied. After these two steps, forecasts are generated. Lastly, performance is measured against key metrics and models are updated as needed. The forecasts can then be used in planning meetings, dashboards and operational decisions.

Problem definition and planning context

The first step in forecasting is to be clear about the business objective. Organizations define what needs to be forecast (for example, revenue, product units, call volume) along with the required time horizon and level of detail.

The forecast is linked to specific decisions around inventory, staffing, financial planning or other issues.

Data integration

Relevant datasets are consolidated from multiple data sources. These data sources include historical data (for example, sales, orders, usage), consumer behavior data, external factors (for example, economic indicators, weather patterns) and behavioral signals from web activity or social media.

The data is checked for errors, missing values and inconsistencies. Categories like products, regions and time periods are standardized, so everything lines up correctly.

Model development

Organizations typically evaluate multiple forecasting models, including classical statistical models, machine learning models and deep learning approaches, such as neural networks.

These AI models are trained to detect patterns across many variables at once. For example, they can recognize that the impact of pricing, promotions or weather might change depending on the season, region or customer segment. This process allows them to capture relationships that are more complex than simple, straight-line trends.

Evaluation and performance measurement

To evaluate a forecast, teams check how closely past predictions match real-world outcomes. They examine the size of the errors, whether the model tends to over- or under-predict and what those errors might mean for the business. They might also check for bias and other standards.

Models are also backtested—meaning that they are tested on earlier time periods first to see how they would have performed—in order to gauge reliability going forward.

Deployment and integration

Once validated, forecasts are integrated into the dashboards, enterprise systems or planning tools the organization uses. Many AI-powered systems support automation, which allows them to make updates as new data or real-time data becomes available.

Monitoring and continuous improvement

Because markets and customer behavior change over time, forecasting systems are checked regularly to make sure that they are still performing well. If accuracy declines or data patterns shift, the models are updated and retrained.

Clear review and approval processes help forecasts stay dependable.

Common use cases for AI forecasting

Consumer goods and retail

Retailers use AI forecasting to predict product demand at the store or warehouse level. For example, a grocery chain might forecast higher beverage sales during a holiday weekend and increase shipments to specific locations. Retailers also use forecasting to estimate the impact of promotions and to plan staffing for busy periods.
Energy and utilities

Energy companies can use AI forecasting to predict electricity demand and gauge whether there is a risk of an outage. These forecasts combine historical energy use with weather data and calendar effects. For example, a utility company might forecast higher electricity demand during an upcoming heatwave and schedule extra crews if there is grid strain. This helps maintain reliability while controlling operating costs.
Financial services

Banks and financial institutions can use AI forecasting to estimate deposits, loan defaults and cash flow under changing economic conditions. For example, a bank might use machine learning to predict which borrowers are more likely to miss payments during an economic downturn. This forecast allows the bank to correctly adjust its capital reserves and risk management strategies.
Healthcare

Hospitals and health systems can use AI forecasting to predict patient admissions, emergency room visits and staffing needs. For example, a hospital might forecast increased respiratory admissions during flu season and adjust nurse schedules and bed capacity in advance. Because healthcare decisions might affect patient safety, these systems typically require careful documentation and oversight.
Manufacturing and supply chain management

Manufacturers use AI forecasting for demand forecasting to anticipate supplier delays and to understand production needs. For example, a company that produces industrial equipment might forecast spare parts demand based on equipment maintenance history and usage patterns. This way, the company can make sure that enough parts are available without holding excessive inventory.
Media and subscription businesses

Subscription-based companies use AI forecasting to predict customer churn, renewals and network demand. For example, a telecom provider might forecast which customers are likely to cancel service based on usage patterns and support interactions. This way, the company has a chance to intervene with retention offers before revenue is lost.
Travel

Airlines, hotels and transportation companies use AI forecasting to predict bookings and cancellations. For example, an airline might forecast demand by route and adjust ticket pricing or flight frequency in response. Forecasts are also used to anticipate maintenance needs and schedule crews efficiently.

Benefits of AI forecasting

Organizations adopt AI-powered forecasting to improve both the quality and speed of planning:

  • Improved forecast accuracy: By using machine learning models and drawing from a wider range of data sources, AI forecasting offers more accurate forecasts than approaches that rely on limited inputs. This accuracy is especially valuable in volatile environments that have rapid market changes and periodic disruptions.
  • Faster forecasting cycles: Built-in automation allows forecasts to refresh as new data becomes available, reducing manual updates and shortening planning timelines. This process helps teams respond more quickly and keep forecasts aligned with current conditions.
  • Better resource allocation: More reliable demand, sales and financial forecasts might lead to smarter, data-driven decisions about inventory, staffing and budgets. When forecasts improve, organizations can better match supply, labor and funds to expected demand.
  • Greater scalability: AI systems can produce and update large numbers of forecasts simultaneously. This capability helps growing organizations manage complexity without extra manual effort.
  • Stronger decision support: Instead of providing just one number, many AI forecasting tools show a range of possible outcomes and allow teams to explore different scenarios. This process helps leaders understand what might happen under different assumptions and make more confident choices—especially when the stakes are high.

Challenges and limitations of AI forecasting

AI forecasting delivers strong results when implemented thoughtfully, but is not without challenges. Issues to consider include:

  • Data quality: AI models rely on high-quality, accurate, well-structured data. Clear data ownership and governance is necessary to help maintain performance.
  • Changing conditions: Market shifts, new regulations or supply disruptions can alter patterns. Regular monitoring and retraining help forecasts stay aligned with the current situation.
  • Transparency and trust: Decision-makers need to feel comfortable using the forecasts. Being able to see what influenced the numbers—and to question or adjust them when needed—helps build trust.
  • Operational processes: An effective AI forecasting system requires monitoring, version control and integration into planning workflows.

Understanding these considerations is key to making sure that AI forecasting is deployed with the right data, governance and business alignment.

Amanda McGrath

Staff Writer

IBM Think

Ian Smalley

Staff Editor

IBM Think

IDC analyst logo blue
IDC 2026 | IBM named a leader for planning, budgeting and forecasting applications
Related solutions
AI integrated planning analytics

Empower teams to generate faster, more accurate forecasts and actionable insights by blending automation, deep data patterns and real-time analytics.

         Explore Planning Analytics AI
    IBM AI finance solutions

    Transform finance with IBM AI for Finance—powered by intelligent automation and predictive insights to drive smarter, faster and more resilient financial operations.

         Explore AI finance solutions
    Finance consulting services

    Reimagine finance with IBM Consulting®—combining expertise and AI-driven solutions for a more efficient, strategic finance function.

         Explore finance consulting services
    Take the next step

    Drive smarter planning and finance with AI-powered forecasting and automated workflows.

         Explore Planning Analytics AI Explore AI finance solutions