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What is a flexible budget?

By Teaganne Finn , Ian Smalley
Published 29 April 2026

Flexible budget, defined

A flexible budget is a financial planning method that adjusts as actual business performance changes.

The financial plan reflects actual activity levels, such as real-time shifts in sales, production and availability of resources. These adjustments are made automatically based on business output and activity levels.

Static budgets set fixed numbers at the start of a financial period. A flexible budget approach scales revenue projections and variable costs as business conditions shift.

The model is built on the activity levels of a business instead of just a single forecast or budget period. When actual production or sales volume is published, the budget recalculates to reflect what the costs and revenue should have been at that level. This type of recalculation gives managers a more meaningful baseline for measuring performance and actual results.

A flexible budget is part of a shift that finance organizations are making toward more dynamic, responsive planning. Many are embracing financial forecasting models infused with artificial intelligence (AI), automation and predictive analytics. A recent IBM Institute for Business Value report finds 41% of financial planning and budgeting processes are somewhat dynamic and 34% are regularly updated to accommodate new scenarios. However, only 8% are fully dynamic and responsive.

Modern organizations across industries are realizing the benefit of this integrated financial planning approach. Flexible budgets support more informed decisions about pricing, staffing and resource allocation throughout the fiscal period, not just fixed expenses.

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Why is a flexible budget important?

Budget conditions rarely follow a plan or stick to the schedule. Market conditions shift, supply chains stall and revenue projections miss the mark. Here’s where a flexible budget steps in to give finance teams a tool that can handle unexpected expenses and unforeseen business activity.

Flexible budgets hold some of the highest value in performance management. By adjusting financial plans to reflect actual activity levels, managers can compare actual costs against what they should have been. This model gives finance leaders and chief financial officers (CFOs) a clearer signal about how well the business is operating, not just a speculative forecast.

Flexible budgets can also strengthen cost controls. Flexible budgeting isolates discrepancies in efficiency and identifies causes quickly. The model separates fixed and variable costs, allowing managers to get a clear picture of where spending might deviate from expectations.

In the area of planning, budgeting and forecasting, a flexible budget can be invaluable. Modern finance tools use AI to build flexible budget variance analysis across multiple financial scenarios and sync real-time data from multiple departments.

This approach helps finance teams develop a deeper understanding of cost behavior and leads to more confident data-driven decision-making when fluctuations occur. Flexible budgets can transform the budget function from a static figure to a dynamic financial management tool reflecting real-time actual performance.

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Flexible budgets versus static budgets

Since the 1920s, static budgets have been the tool for financial organizations to set a baseline forecast of revenue and expenses. Figures used in this approach stay the same and do not change over time, regardless of activity.

A flexible budget takes a much different approach and recalculates the figures based on what the business sells or produces. This approach’s adaptability has vast implications for how organizations make plans, measure and respond.

The static budget is still important to many industries. The static model works best in stable, predictable business environments with largely fixed costs. Static budgets are straightforward in nature and easy to communicate across teams. However, issues arise when actual activity deviates from the forecast.

In these circumstances, flexible budgets can step in by automatically adjusting for volume differences and inefficiencies as they arise. Finance teams can then compare actual results to what costs and revenues should have been at the specific activity level.

The concept of a flexible budget dates back to 1934. The method has evolved greatly in the last decade with modern technologies like AI, finance automation and predictive analytics. Organizations can use both types of budgeting, but the key difference comes down to adaptability and responsiveness.

A static budget’s value is clearest in high-level planning and financial benchmarking. However, flexible budgets step in to monitor budgets and changes in real-time in order to stay consistent and up to date with technology and industry changes. Both can work together to help lead to smarter decisions and help finance teams shape how they measure success.

Key components of a flexible budget

There are several interconnected elements that make up a flexible budget. They must all work together to produce accurate, activity-based financial projections:

  • Variable costs: A variable cost depends on the output or activity level. Examples of variables that fluctuate as production or revenue volume shifts are raw materials, hourly labor and sales commissions. These costs help organizations set cost controls and production levels that reflect what the business needs.
  • Fixed costs: A fixed cost is constant, no matter what the activity level might be. These costs are the anchor to the budget across all scenarios. Common examples include things like rent, insurance rate and salary. They are static figures that can help finance teams manage overspending and provide an organization a budgetary reference point when it’s time to make any financial decision.
  • The flexible budget formula: The flexible budget formula calculates expected costs based on actual activity levels. The formula is: Flexible budget = (variable cost per unit x actual activity level) + fixed costs. This formula can be used for performance evaluation as it reflects what costs should have been at the actual level of production.
  • Mixed or semi-variable costs: These expenses include both fixed and variable components that scale with activity. Examples include utility bills and equipment maintenance, which often fluctuate with usage. Accurately separating these costs will be essential for precise budgeting and limiting extra costs.
  • Vertical analysis: This analysis examines the percentage contribution of each line item relative to the base figure on the same statement. An example is an income statement where items are typically shown as a percentage of total revenue. A vertical analysis can provide quick insights into where revenue is allocated to expenses and help finance teams determine whether changes must be made to align with business needs.
  • Revenue expectations: They are dynamic projections that adjust depending on actual activity levels and calculate revenue as a function of volume. Examples where they can apply include sales revenue, service fees and production units. An accurate revenue estimate is vital to helping the organization align the budget with realistic financial expectations and performance targets.
  • Flexible budget variance: A flexible budget creates a performance report, which analyzes actual results against the static budget. These differences are called variances regardless of whether the variance is negative or positive. Then, a variance analysis can identify where the cost originates and why.

How to build a flexible budget

A flexible budget requires more groundwork than a static one, but the tradeoff is far greater analytical value. These steps build a model that dynamically adapts to real business activity.

1. Identify and separate costs

Review historical financial data and categorize each cost as either fixed, variable or semi-variable.

Begin with financial statements and work across departments to understand organizational cost behaviors. Some examples of variable costs are the cost of goods sold (COGS) and shipping costs.

2. Establish the baseline costs

Create a basic outline of a budget based on a forecast or past financial data and calculate the cost per unit of activity for each variable.

It is done by dividing total variable costs by total activity volume from a prior period. Teams must validate those rates against multiple periods to account for seasonal shifts or one-offs so as not to skew the figures.

3. Determine activity levels

Categorize the potential levels of business activity that the budget should consider—such as low, medium and high—based on historical data and future projections or scenarios.

Determining these levels from the start will help teams create a dynamic budget that can adapt to changing business conditions.

4. Develop the formula across multiple activity scenarios

Create formulas for each variable and semi-variable cost with a fixed cost baseline.

Typically, levels are below, at and above the expected range. Separately, project revenue for different activity scenarios like raw material costs or electricity bills throughout the seasons.

5. Implement the flexible budget by using software

Modern financial planning and analysis (FP&A) software offers simple ways to set up flexible budgets and lets teams work directly in Excel.

Depending on the organization’s needs, set up fixed costs across all levels and use formulas to calculate variable and semi-variable costs. AI-powered FP&A tools can automatically adjust the budget based on actual activity levels.

6. Use findings to monitor and adjust forecasts

Actively monitor the budgets. A flexible budget is an iterative process that requires constant refinement.

Finance teams should regularly compare real-world financial figures to a flexible budget to calculate meaningful variances. By continuously evaluating the budgets, finance teams can ensure the budget remains up to date and reflects current business conditions.

Who uses flexible budgets?

A flexible budget is built for organizations whose costs and revenue shift with activity levels rather than follow a steady cash flow. Finance leaders, operational managers and entire business units rely on this approach to maintain control and manage changing conditions.

Manufacturing and operations

Manufacturers operate in environments where production volume fluctuates with demand, making static budgets an unreliable benchmark for cost control.

Flexible budgets allow operations managers to track materials, labor costs and overhead against what spending should have been at the actual output levels. This added visibility helps production teams identify inefficiencies and address them before they impact margins.
Retail and e-commerce

The retail and e-commerce industry faces constant swings in order volume, seasonal demand and promotional activity that a fixed budget cannot accommodate.

A flexible budget adjusts cost expectations for areas like fulfillment and staffing based on actual sales activity. This adaptability gives retail finance teams a more accurate picture of margin performance across periods of high and low volume and helps drive better supply chain management.
Financial planning and analysis (FP&A) teams

Flexible budgets are a core tool for variance analysis, forecasting and financial reporting.

With modern FP&A tools, teams can recalculate budget targets at actual activity levels and identify which line items should hold steady—without time-consuming manual calculations. Teams can also isolate true cost and revenue variances from the noise caused by volume swings.
CFOs and financial executives

Leaders at the executive level rely on flexible budgets to maintain oversight of the business. They must know when business conditions shift and deviate from the annual plan.

The flexible budget model gives leadership a dynamic view of relevant activity measures and variable expenses, helping them evaluate whether the organization is performing efficiently. This approach supports faster capital allocation decisions and helps build credible lines of communication with investors.

Authors

Teaganne Finn

Staff Writer

IBM Think

Ian Smalley

Staff Editor

IBM Think

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