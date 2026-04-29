What is a flexible budget?

The financial plan reflects actual activity levels, such as real-time shifts in sales, production and availability of resources. These adjustments are made automatically based on business output and activity levels.

Static budgets set fixed numbers at the start of a financial period. A flexible budget approach scales revenue projections and variable costs as business conditions shift.

The model is built on the activity levels of a business instead of just a single forecast or budget period. When actual production or sales volume is published, the budget recalculates to reflect what the costs and revenue should have been at that level. This type of recalculation gives managers a more meaningful baseline for measuring performance and actual results.

A flexible budget is part of a shift that finance organizations are making toward more dynamic, responsive planning. Many are embracing financial forecasting models infused with artificial intelligence (AI), automation and predictive analytics. A recent IBM Institute for Business Value report finds 41% of financial planning and budgeting processes are somewhat dynamic and 34% are regularly updated to accommodate new scenarios. However, only 8% are fully dynamic and responsive.

Modern organizations across industries are realizing the benefit of this integrated financial planning approach. Flexible budgets support more informed decisions about pricing, staffing and resource allocation throughout the fiscal period, not just fixed expenses.