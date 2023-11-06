To gain a clear understanding of business operations, key performance indicators (KPIs) must be set to monitor performance. KPIs vary depending on the product or service in question and the organization’s goals and functions, but can include metrics like application usage, runtime errors, unplanned downtime, return on investment (ROI) or sales totals.

Creating valuable KPIs means that business leaders should carefully consider and define performance expectations within service level agreements (SLAs), which detail the services business users expect to receive from a service provider. SLAs should set out the clear terms of service a user can expect, while also explaining how service or product performance are measured and communicated to all parties.

These standards should be discussed, developed and established in cooperation with all stakeholders. The better an organization understands how it should be functioning or how it is required to function under an SLA, the more accurately the organization can gauge performance levels and glean valuable insights.

Once metrics are set, BAM systems aid in the process of data aggregation—the collection and summary of data from multiple business applications. Business activity monitoring solutions provide dashboards with clear visualizations of key data and make them accessible to all team members.



Teams can also set triggers within BAM systems to automatically take certain actions or collect more data when certain metrics are met (or not met). For example, teams can use automation within a business activity monitoring platform to set an alert based on higher-than-average credit card transactions for a certain time frame. If this alert is triggered, the system can automatically pause payments until the increased volume can be further investigated.

The business activity monitoring methodology focuses on using analysis to reduce the time between data collection and decision-making. To do this, business leaders leverage tools from business intelligence (BI) and business process management (BPM) methodologies.