Business activity monitoring with IBM Instana Observability extends observability to business processes to provide real-time business context for IT 
Illustration showing various elements of Instana’s business activity monitoring dashboards

Applications are critical to the business, as both IT and the business are acutely aware. Yet IT organizations lack visibility into the specific business processes those applications deliver, as well as the context of how those processes are connected and related to the underlying systems. Relying on siloed tools, siloed teams and institutional knowledge hampers communication and sharing of relevant information between business analysts and site reliability engineers (SREs). Teams are forced into a highly reactive mode of operations, only becoming aware of the business impact when it’s reported by the business team.

Business activity monitoring with IBM® Instana® Observability adds critical context that bridges the gap between business and IT events. It ensures teams understand how specific business processes are connected to—and impacted by—their logical and physical dependencies across mobile, web, applications and infrastructure, making it easier to prioritize issues based on business impact. Instana’s unique approach makes it the only business-process aware observability product in the market today.
What you can do
Automatically detect business processes, no complex tools needed In minutes, the Instana agent automatically begins instrumenting supported business automation software, including IBM Business Automation Workflow, IBM Business Automation Manager Open Editions and Camunda. Optionally, business payload data can be included with a simple configuration change.
Gain real-time insights into business processes Instana bridges the gap between business and IT events by combining real-time, full-stack observability with business context and insights. With Instana, 100% of transactions are automatically captured at 1-second granularity, so critical data and its business context is never lost.
See business context throughout troubleshooting Organizing IT traces by business process or business activity name allows SREs to see how IT applications, services and infrastructure impact the process. With additional business context, all teams are empowered to better prioritize their work to find and fix issues even faster.
Build transparency across business and IT Instana improves communication and sharing of relevant information between business teams and SREs. It helps ensure they can align key performance indicators (KPIs), such as user engagement, conversion rates and customer satisfaction, with meaningful service level objectives (SLOs) and service level indicators (SLIs).
Prioritize IT investments more efficiently in support of business imperatives Instana helps ensure SREs are aware of business impact of incidents so they can prioritize work and manage resources more effectively.
Resolve issues before they impact end users

With Instana, business analysts and SREs have a surefire way to quickly respond to any issues and mitigate customer dissatisfaction. 
300+ supported technologies

Instana integrates with other monitoring tools, such as log management and network monitoring tools like IBM® Turbonomic®, to provide a comprehensive view of application performance across the entire IT infrastructure with no plug-ins or application restarts.

IBM Instana Observability gives everyone across the enterprise user-friendly access to the data they want with the context they need to deliver rapid issue prevention and remediation.

