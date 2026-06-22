What is utility asset management?

The purpose of this process is to maximize physical reliability, extend equipment lifespan and help ensure safe equipment operation. Globally, the utility asset management market is projected to reach USD 7.29 billion by 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.52%, according to Fortune Business Insights.

The multi-billion-dollar industry is modernizing with enterprise asset management software solutions that are integrated with artificial intelligence (AI), predictive analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT). Utility asset management delivers robust business outcomes by driving operational efficiency and facilitating data-driven decisions.

A recent study from the IBM Institute for Business Value finds that utility executives are already noticing this shift. The survey found that 94% of utility executives expect AI to “contribute significantly to revenue growth within the next 3 years.” In addition, 88% say that the technology will deliver a measurable competitive advantage.

From a broader perspective, the broader macro-level management process above UAM is infrastructure asset management (IAM). This practice oversees all public facilities, roads and bridges, while utility asset management is focused on energy, water and other essential consumer services. Energy asset management (EAM) is closely related but different in scope, with a holistic focus on power generation assets and distributed energy resources, such as wind farms and power plants.

The energy utility industry, specifically, is continuing to focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives, grid resilience and becoming carbon neutral in the next 25 years. This transition requires a more holistic grid asset management approach and the creation of a single pane of glass for all operations.