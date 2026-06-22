Asset management

What is utility asset management?

By Teaganne Finn , Ian Smalley
Published 22 June 2026

Utility asset management, defined

Utility asset management (UAM) is the systematic oversight and lifecycle management of the physical assets that utility companies use, such as electrical grids, transmission lines, water utilities and power substations.

The purpose of this process is to maximize physical reliability, extend equipment lifespan and help ensure safe equipment operation. Globally, the utility asset management market is projected to reach USD 7.29 billion by 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.52%, according to Fortune Business Insights.

The multi-billion-dollar industry is modernizing with enterprise asset management software solutions that are integrated with artificial intelligence (AI), predictive analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT). Utility asset management delivers robust business outcomes by driving operational efficiency and facilitating data-driven decisions.

A recent study from the IBM Institute for Business Value finds that utility executives are already noticing this shift. The survey found that 94% of utility executives expect AI to “contribute significantly to revenue growth within the next 3 years.” In addition, 88% say that the technology will deliver a measurable competitive advantage.

From a broader perspective, the broader macro-level management process above UAM is infrastructure asset management (IAM). This practice oversees all public facilities, roads and bridges, while utility asset management is focused on energy, water and other essential consumer services. Energy asset management (EAM) is closely related but different in scope, with a holistic focus on power generation assets and distributed energy resources, such as wind farms and power plants.

The energy utility industry, specifically, is continuing to focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives, grid resilience and becoming carbon neutral in the next 25 years. This transition requires a more holistic grid asset management approach and the creation of a single pane of glass for all operations.

Why utility asset management matters

Utility teams face aging infrastructure, changing maintenance schedules and strict regulatory compliance. Utility asset management solutions help teams make more strategic decisions that directly impact operating budgets, capital planning and maintenance.

Separately, unplanned downtime has direct revenue and reputational consequences for a business. Utility asset health is crucial for identifying high-risk, aging equipment before it fails. Predictive maintenance and preventive maintenance strategies are driving modern utility asset management.

The approach draws on historical data and real-time data to maintain physical infrastructure and conduct long-term infrastructure forecasting. By moving reactive maintenance repairs to predictive strategies, providers make the most of their asset inventory and maximize asset lifespan.

Utility providers face stringent regulatory compliance standards in the areas of environment, safety and operations. Utility asset management software and tools can automatically remind providers of regulations and standards, helping them avoid fines or violations.

Core components of utility asset management

Several key components make up utility asset management:

  • Asset inventory and condition assessment: These components are the foundation of utility asset management. The asset inventory catalogs all physical assets owned by the utility company, including their locations and specific details. The condition assessment evaluates the current physical state and estimates how much life remains before failure.
  • Asset lifecycle management: In utility asset management, asset lifecycle management governs physical infrastructure from procurement through to disposal. The goal throughout the process is to reduce costs and minimize downtime by using real-time data and analysis to inform one phase into the next.
  • Risk and criticality assessment: Risk and criticality assessments evaluate and prioritize assets based on their likelihood of failure. Teams evaluate and rank assets by severity to quantify business risk exposure. These asset scores guide targeted-mitigation strategies and show where utilities should deploy resources.
  • Regulatory compliance and reporting: Regulatory compliance in utility asset management requires continuous oversight of utility assets to help ensure compliance with federal, state and local mandates. Utility asset management solutions can create a unified framework for consistency across departments and automate record-keeping for clean, consistent documentation.

Types of utilities that require asset management

Utilities encompass a range of assets and require different approaches to maintaining physical infrastructure.

Water

Water and wastewater utilities, such as treatment plants, distribution pipelines and reservoirs, require close oversight. Asset management can ensure that water treatment facilities comply with safety regulations and detect leaks in real time.

Asset management systems are especially important for water and wastewater treatment functions because they operate continuously, leaving little room for error. The approach for water utilities is a proactive maintenance strategy driven by historical data and real-time monitoring.
Electric

Power generation facilities, substations, transmission towers and smart grid control systems are examples of the types of electric utilities that must be managed. Electric utilities provide power to homes, businesses and industrial operations, making them critical.

Asset management solutions help manage complex grid infrastructure through advanced metering infrastructure and accurately forecast electricity demand, driving more strategic resource allocation and risk management.
Gas

Gas utilities refer to providing natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial spaces. Gas utilities represent a large portion of the energy sector, focusing on the safety of the gas supply and regulatory compliance.

Gas is a tricky utility because gas pipelines are critical to everyday life. Asset management processes can ensure gas supply and demand are balanced through a comprehensive distribution and management system.
Waste management

The waste management sector is highly visible and essential. Most people resonate with “trash day” or have some mechanism for removing waste from their homes.

The waste management sector is vital to environmental protection, public health and urban management in large cities. This sector includes waste collection, transmission and distribution, recycling and disposal. Regulators are tightening environmental standards and landfill management is becoming more complex, requiring a robust preventive maintenance approach.
Renewable energy

Renewable energy utilities refer to the physical energy installations—such as wind turbines or solar panels—embedded in an existing energy supply. These renewable energy utilities garner energy from natural sources such as solar, wind and hydroelectricity.

Renewable physical assets require specific maintenance strategies that account for remote locations and exposure to the elements. This sector relies on asset performance optimization, capacity planning and forecasting energy production.

Key challenges in utility asset management

Utilities are vital to everyday life. Most people notice immediately when the power shuts off. Most people notice immediately when the power shuts off and they recognize the sound a gas stove makes when it won’t light. Utility infrastructure is critical to help ensure not just that the lights stay on, but also that the trash is picked up and that families have safe drinking water.

Research from the Oak Ridge National Laboratory finds that major power outages cost US electricity customers USD 121 billion in 2024 alone. This increase is a sharp rise from prior years reported in the research.

Separately, Siemens’ 2024 True Cost of Downtime report estimates that the 500 largest companies in the world lose almost USD 1.4 trillion annually through unplanned downtime. This annual downtime cost equates to 11% of their revenue.

The criticality of utilities also presents some notable challenges. A comprehensive utility asset management strategy will help mitigate these ongoing struggles:

  • Aging infrastructure: Many utility assets are old or aging and require immediate modernization. Aging infrastructure can lead to major failures and disruptions, costing operations time and money. Utility asset management solutions can help shift maintenance strategies from reactive to predictive, enabling the detection of failures before they occur.
  • Constrained budgets: Budget constraints force organizations to prioritize competing demands—aging infrastructure repairs, maintenance costs and regulatory compliance. Emergency repairs are exceedingly expensive and can divert limited funds the operation might use elsewhere. Utility asset management can maximize these funds by focusing on a data-driven maintenance approach.
  • Complex regulatory compliance: Depending on the utility asset, organizations must manage multiple regulatory frameworks with varying mandates. This challenge can create significant friction and delays in mandatory report submission, putting the organization at risk. Utility asset management solutions can help create a centralized data system with integrated data analytics and automated compliance triggers.
  • Fragmented data systems: Critical data from GIS, SCADA and outage systems often lives in silos, preventing a unified view of operations. Asset managers must manually stitch together data, leading to ineffective decision-making. Utility asset management can offer a unified data platform to consolidate data into a single view or an agentic workflow.
  • Mounting environmental pressure: The push toward a more sustainable world includes strict mandates to curb carbon emissions and manage pollutants such as per‑ and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as “forever chemicals.” Utility management requires an organized system to manage maintenance or companies might face major fines and possibly litigation costs. Utility asset management solutions offer AI-powered platforms to monitor asset lifecycles and use predictive maintenance insights to manage assets remotely.

Best practices for utility asset management

Utility assets and the approach to managing the assets depend on the type, size and scope. However, there are some general best practices to follow.

  1. Build a comprehensive asset inventory: Centralize all asset data into a database. Include the location, age, manufacturer, current condition and any maintenance history. Standardize naming conventions and create consistent categories across the field and administrative teams.
  2. Assess criticality and risk: Prioritize critical assets and score them based on how vital they are to operations. Assess the consequences of asset failure and use this data to drive strategic decisions. Allocate budgets based on the most critical utility assets.
  3. Develop a strategic asset management plan: Create a plan for utility asset management that prioritizes activities and emphasizes proactive maintenance versus reactive maintenance. Choose the right tools and technology that align with organizational goals and objectives.
  4. Implement the right technology stack: Choose the most appropriate technologies and tools that serve the needs of the assets. A utility asset management solution should be able to handle multiple types of assets and manage a large volume of incoming information simultaneously. Consider AI-powered technology and tools such as a CMMS system to collect data on assets, manage asset lifecycle costs and maintain assets for longevity.
  5. Shift from reactive to predictive maintenance: Move toward preventive maintenance and predictive maintenance strategies that replace the outdated run-to-failure approach. CMMS platforms automate work orders and generate inspection and service tasks before issues occur.
  6. Establish KPIs and continuous improvement loops: Monitor key performance indicators (KPIs), such as mean time to repair (MTTR), mean time between failures (MTBF) and asset availability. Regularly evaluate asset management activities to assess how the strategy is working and whether it’s still serving the organization’s needs.

Tools and technology supporting utility asset management

There are various tools and technologies to support utility asset management. The type will depend on the asset and operation’s needs:

  • AI and predictive analytics: AI and machine learning (ML) flag equipment anomalies and predict asset failure in field service management. AI-powered software can analyze drone or satellite imagery to flag anomalies and defects, such as pipe corrosion or insulator damage.
  • CMMS and EAM systems: CMMS and EAM systems are maintenance software options used by various organizations. These systems consolidate asset history and maintenance logs to a single, unified dashboard available across teams.
  • Digital twins: A digital twin is a virtual representation of an asset or system. It’s used to create a virtual replica of a physical asset and to help organizations understand the impact of that asset. The approach can optimize asset performance and help leaders make better decisions.
  • IoT and sensor networks: IoT devices and condition-monitoring sensors can track the health of assets in real-time. Smart meters are an example of advanced digital devices that generate real-time data and anticipate potential problems before they fail.

Authors

Teaganne Finn

Staff Writer

IBM Think

Ian Smalley

Staff Editor

IBM Think