What is utility asset management?

Utility asset management (UAM) is the systematic oversight and lifecycle management of the physical assets that utility companies use, such as electrical grids, transmission lines, water utilities and power substations.
The purpose of this process is to maximize physical reliability, extend equipment lifespan and help ensure safe equipment operation. Globally, the utility asset management market is projected to reach USD 7.29 billion by 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.52%, according to Fortune Business Insights.
The multi-billion-dollar industry is modernizing with enterprise asset management software solutions that are integrated with artificial intelligence (AI), predictive analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT). Utility asset management delivers robust business outcomes by driving operational efficiency and facilitating data-driven decisions.
A recent study from the IBM Institute for Business Value finds that utility executives are already noticing this shift. The survey found that 94% of utility executives expect AI to “contribute significantly to revenue growth within the next 3 years.” In addition, 88% say that the technology will deliver a measurable competitive advantage.
From a broader perspective, the broader macro-level management process above UAM is infrastructure asset management (IAM). This practice oversees all public facilities, roads and bridges, while utility asset management is focused on energy, water and other essential consumer services. Energy asset management (EAM) is closely related but different in scope, with a holistic focus on power generation assets and distributed energy resources, such as wind farms and power plants.
The energy utility industry, specifically, is continuing to focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives, grid resilience and becoming carbon neutral in the next 25 years. This transition requires a more holistic grid asset management approach and the creation of a single pane of glass for all operations.
Utility teams face aging infrastructure, changing maintenance schedules and strict regulatory compliance. Utility asset management solutions help teams make more strategic decisions that directly impact operating budgets, capital planning and maintenance.
Separately, unplanned downtime has direct revenue and reputational consequences for a business. Utility asset health is crucial for identifying high-risk, aging equipment before it fails. Predictive maintenance and preventive maintenance strategies are driving modern utility asset management.
The approach draws on historical data and real-time data to maintain physical infrastructure and conduct long-term infrastructure forecasting. By moving reactive maintenance repairs to predictive strategies, providers make the most of their asset inventory and maximize asset lifespan.
Utility providers face stringent regulatory compliance standards in the areas of environment, safety and operations. Utility asset management software and tools can automatically remind providers of regulations and standards, helping them avoid fines or violations.
Several key components make up utility asset management:
Utilities encompass a range of assets and require different approaches to maintaining physical infrastructure.
Water and wastewater utilities, such as treatment plants, distribution pipelines and reservoirs, require close oversight. Asset management can ensure that water treatment facilities comply with safety regulations and detect leaks in real time.
Asset management systems are especially important for water and wastewater treatment functions because they operate continuously, leaving little room for error. The approach for water utilities is a proactive maintenance strategy driven by historical data and real-time monitoring.
Power generation facilities, substations, transmission towers and smart grid control systems are examples of the types of electric utilities that must be managed. Electric utilities provide power to homes, businesses and industrial operations, making them critical.
Asset management solutions help manage complex grid infrastructure through advanced metering infrastructure and accurately forecast electricity demand, driving more strategic resource allocation and risk management.
Gas utilities refer to providing natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial spaces. Gas utilities represent a large portion of the energy sector, focusing on the safety of the gas supply and regulatory compliance.
Gas is a tricky utility because gas pipelines are critical to everyday life. Asset management processes can ensure gas supply and demand are balanced through a comprehensive distribution and management system.
The waste management sector is highly visible and essential. Most people resonate with “trash day” or have some mechanism for removing waste from their homes.
The waste management sector is vital to environmental protection, public health and urban management in large cities. This sector includes waste collection, transmission and distribution, recycling and disposal. Regulators are tightening environmental standards and landfill management is becoming more complex, requiring a robust preventive maintenance approach.
Renewable energy utilities refer to the physical energy installations—such as wind turbines or solar panels—embedded in an existing energy supply. These renewable energy utilities garner energy from natural sources such as solar, wind and hydroelectricity.
Renewable physical assets require specific maintenance strategies that account for remote locations and exposure to the elements. This sector relies on asset performance optimization, capacity planning and forecasting energy production.
Utilities are vital to everyday life. Most people notice immediately when the power shuts off. Most people notice immediately when the power shuts off and they recognize the sound a gas stove makes when it won’t light. Utility infrastructure is critical to help ensure not just that the lights stay on, but also that the trash is picked up and that families have safe drinking water.
Research from the Oak Ridge National Laboratory finds that major power outages cost US electricity customers USD 121 billion in 2024 alone. This increase is a sharp rise from prior years reported in the research.
Separately, Siemens’ 2024 True Cost of Downtime report estimates that the 500 largest companies in the world lose almost USD 1.4 trillion annually through unplanned downtime. This annual downtime cost equates to 11% of their revenue.
The criticality of utilities also presents some notable challenges. A comprehensive utility asset management strategy will help mitigate these ongoing struggles:
Utility assets and the approach to managing the assets depend on the type, size and scope. However, there are some general best practices to follow.
There are various tools and technologies to support utility asset management. The type will depend on the asset and operation’s needs: