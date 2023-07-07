Given our growing need for efficient, cost-effective, environmentally sustainable energy—and the increase of smart technology—it’s no surprise that AMI has become a key technology in a broader evolution.

AMI can help utility companies collect a range of data, including indicators of tampering, data collected at set intervals, details regarding power outages and the quality of electricity supplied. It also offers specific advanced capabilities for endpoints used in electric metering.

Water utilities, for example, rely on AMI meters to provide comprehensive flow data. If the data points to excessive water use patterns, which might indicate a leak, the company can notify the customer or make the necessary repairs.

Unlike traditional automatic meter reading, AMI’s two-way communication model enables more comprehensive data collection and helps companies remotely manage meter functionality. Here, we discuss how AMI systems work and how companies can use them for more efficient and sustainable utility operations.