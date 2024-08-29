Uncover real savings from enterprise asset management no matter the industry

This is the final installment of a three-part series. We first explored how OT and IT are driving Industry 4.0. We next looked at the role that enterprise asset management plays in driving greater efficiencies. Now we’ll examine how those efficiencies translate into actual savings for multiple clients, in multiple industries.

Enterprise asset management savings: client examples

Examples abound demonstrating how IBM Maximo has helped clients extend asset life, reduce Capex and maintenance expenses, and improve technician productivity. You’ll find these customers in critical industries: Energy and utilities, chemical and petroleum, auto,aerospace and defense, as well as electronics, retail, consumer packaged goods, and government. For example:

In the United States, we estimate that a large electric utility has reduced Capex by USD 450 Million/year, maintenance expenses by over USD 500 Million/year, and improved labor productivity by USD 60 Million by deploying Maximo.

A defense contractor has reduced Capex by USD 100 Million+/year, reduced maintenance expenses by about USD 100 Million and unplanned downtime by 20%.

VADs, VARs, ISVs and SIs

In most instances, it is the Value-Added-Distributors (VADs), Value-Added-Resellers (VARs), Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), and Systems Integrators (SIs) who use their client relationships, their understanding of the clients’ problem, and deep technical expertise built over decades to help clients derive the maximum benefit from Maximo.

For instance:

A large distributor in the United States is helping its clients embed certain Maximo capabilities into their machine tools. These Maximo capabilities will allow manufacturers to monitor their equipment in the field. Doing so reduces support and maintenance expenses while enabling the product to be consumed as-a-service.

A VAR helped its buildings client reduce costs and improve operating efficiency of its HVAC systems with the predictive monitoring of air handlers, chillers and heat pumps. The Maximo capabilities were delivered over-the-cloud, greatly shortening provisioning and deployment.

An ISV in Brazil combined SCADA data into Maximo Monitor to create an operational dashboard for one of its large power generation client.

An innovative process engineering firm developed a scalable remote monitoring system to improve production reliability, identify process implications and pinpoint root-cause of failures for any industry with manufacturing processes and automation.

Gartner has ranked Maximo as the Magic Quadrant leader in Enterprise Asset Management for 27 straight years.

The maintenance function is being transformed in this fourth Industrial Revolution. Covid-19 is only accelerating the transformation of maintenance. Clients can minimize the number of technicians on-site by accelerating remote monitoring of assets and deploying predictive maintenance. The ROI on new deployments and upgrades of Maximo 8.0 make it even easier for organizations to commit to their digital transformation journey, making IBM Maximo the EAM system for Industry 4.0.

