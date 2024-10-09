The differences between monolithic architecture and microservices are various and complex. Each offers unique benefits and neither can be claimed superior.
The monolithic approach is the traditional software model. Microservices reflects later software development, but that hasn’t rendered monolithic architecture obsolete.
Let’s say you’ve started working for a tech startup and you’ve been tasked with implementing an IT plan for the new company. You face a litany of decisions, but none as basic or as far-reaching as settling on a monolithic architecture or microservices architecture. The choice of software architecture shouldn’t be made in a vacuum or without a clear understanding of your organization’s initial and eventual data processing needs because whichever architectural approach is chosen will have profound effects on the organization’s ability to meaningfully execute on its business goals.
So, the stakes here are considerable. And because you’re the newly named Director of IT, it’s also a weighty decision for you personally—one that might lead you to a golden path of untold career advancement, if you choose wisely.
Which do you select? First, let’s meet your options.
As stated, monolithic architecture is the traditional software development model. In it, one codebase carries out multiple functions (that is, business functions). The computer kernel controls all functions. In monolithic applications, all the code required for that entire application is maintained within a central location.
Monolithic applications usually contain the following components:
Using monolithic architecture yields numerous benefits:
Monolithic architecture use also presents possible problems:
The other software development model—microservices—is a cloud-native architectural style. With microservices, an application is based on multiple, loosely coupled, individual components or services. Microservice applications have their own technology stack, which is a collection of technologies that work together to get a particular job accomplished.
The primary advantage of microservices is how the system can be easily updated to address new business capabilities within the application without impacting the entire system. This can translate into hefty savings of both time and labor.
The advantages of microservices are numerous. They accommodate both constant business growth and new technological changes:
Microservices offer definite benefits, but their complexity does create certain problems:
Before our head-to-head comparison of monolithic architecture and microservices architecture, we should flesh out the story with some historical details to provide a broader context.
In some ways, it’s difficult to trace the origin of monolithic architecture to a single date; the more complicated the technology, the more difficult it can be to pinpoint the exact delivery of that technology. And so it is with monolithic architectures, which began to be developed around the middle of the 20th century.
International Business Machines (IBM®) was a major player in that critical early development. According to DZone contributor Pier-Jean Malandrino, “…companies like IBM were instrumental in defining early software architecture through their development of mainframe computers in the 1960s and 1970s.”1
Monolithic architectures were not perfect—they were often written in ultrabasic languages and were intended to be read by a single machine. Because only one machine contained the entire system, all the computer components were tightly coupled. Scaling was either nonexistent or barely possible, usually requiring the complete rebuilding of a system.
Alternatively, if monolithic architecture appears primitive in hindsight, it’s partly because it was there first, before any other system of software architecture. And it’s proven consistently useful, even resilient, over time. The fact that monolithic architectures are still being used seven decades after their introduction speaks volumes in an industry in which the only thing that usually remains is ceaseless change.
Monolithic architecture has endured but it’s no longer the only game in town, and it hasn’t been for some time. As the 1980s progressed, software engineering experienced a drive toward modularity and the use of object-oriented programming languages. By the 1990s, the stage had been set for distributed systems that might take advantage of recent advances in network computing.
This eventually led to the development of microservices, which came into broad use after the start of cloud computing and containerization technologies in the 2000s. Microservices architecture was created to improve upon the monolithic model by gearing it for rapid scaling and decentralized systems.
Now, in the 2020s, software development spins from either monolithic architecture or microservices architecture. Based on what we’ve come to expect from technological change, our initial thought might be to assume that the technology that’s arrived more recently is superior, and in some circumstances, that’s definitely the case.
However, making that kind of blanket statement is dangerous, largely because it’s simply not true. There are still numerous computing situations that benefit from the simplicity of the monolithic architecture model.
Both software architectures have their advantages and drawbacks, and companies need to carefully evaluate both types and consider their projected application development needs before adopting one system or the other.
How do monolithic architecture and microservices architecture compare when viewed through the prism of key operational stages?
There is a near unlimited supply of use cases that can be achieved by using either a monolithic architecture or a microservices architecture. Here are some of the most prevalent.
Any full-scale implementation of monolithic architecture or microservices architecture will be inevitably misguided if its design is completed in an effective vacuum, without first considering the most important part of the equation—your tech startup’s particular needs.
As Director of IT, this is the most critical activity when planning your software infrastructure decisions. Knowing when to use an architectural style is essential, as is understanding the most suitable system based on your needed uses.
The self-analysis exercise is highly valuable because it’s your job to not only select the optimal architectural system for your organization, but also to accurately estimate the architectural system your company will need in months and years to come. In some ways, you’re being tasked with the job of predicting the future.
So, while a monolithic architecture might seem perfectly ideal for your startup, it’s up to you to project future growth. And if rampant expansion is expected, it might prove wiser to go ahead and invest in a microservices architecture. There are numerous variables to consider:
