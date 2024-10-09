The monolithic approach is the traditional software model. Microservices reflects later software development, but that hasn’t rendered monolithic architecture obsolete.

Let’s say you’ve started working for a tech startup and you’ve been tasked with implementing an IT plan for the new company. You face a litany of decisions, but none as basic or as far-reaching as settling on a monolithic architecture or microservices architecture. The choice of software architecture shouldn’t be made in a vacuum or without a clear understanding of your organization’s initial and eventual data processing needs because whichever architectural approach is chosen will have profound effects on the organization’s ability to meaningfully execute on its business goals.

So, the stakes here are considerable. And because you’re the newly named Director of IT, it’s also a weighty decision for you personally—one that might lead you to a golden path of untold career advancement, if you choose wisely.

Which do you select? First, let’s meet your options.