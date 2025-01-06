What is Milvus?

Vector databases store and manage datasets in the form of vectors. They can help organizations manage unstructured data, and they are critical to advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) efforts.

Vectors are arrays of numbers that represent complex concepts and objects, such as words and images.

Unstructured data—such as text, video and audio—makes up a significant portion of enterprise data today, but traditional databases are often ill-suited to organize and manage this data.

Organizations can feed this data to specialized deep learning embedding models, which output vector representations called “embeddings.” For example, the word “cat” might be represented by the vector [0.2, -0.4, 0.7], while the word “dog” might be represented by [0.6, 0.1, 0.5].

Transforming data into vectors enables organizations to store different kinds of unstructured data in a shared format in one vector database.

Vectors also help organizations unlock the value of this data for AI and ML. Vectors capture the semantic relationships between elements, enabling effective processing by large language models (LLMs) and generative AI (gen AI) tools. Most advanced AI and ML applications today rely on vectors for training and content generation.

Like other vector databases, Milvus gives organizations a way to manage and organize embedding vectors. The Milvus vector database’s highly scalable storage and efficient vector search capabilities have made it a popular choice for retrieval augmented generation (RAG), recommendation systems and other AI applications.