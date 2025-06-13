What is Linux networking?

Through a set of protocols and tools, such as network interfaces, routers, Domain Name Systems (DNS) and firewalls, Linux networking provides a flexible and secure networking infrastructure that many enterprises rely on for their core business applications.

Networking is fundamental to all kinds of digital communication, enabling the exchange of data and resources over the networks that underpin transformational technologies like cloud computing, virtualization, social networking and more.

As the world’s most popular open source operating system (OS), Linux plays a key role in the way these networks, network connections and network devices are configured, managed and secured.