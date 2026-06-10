What is a GraphQL gateway?

Traditional API gateways present a single entry point for REST APIs (APIs that adhere to RESTful design principles), but each endpoint returns a fixed, predefined data structure determined by the server. This can lead to over-fetching, where responses include more data than the client needs, or under-fetching, where a single call doesn’t return sufficient information and clients are forced to make multiple calls to piece together the information needed.

GraphQL gateways address this problem by allowing clients to specify exactly the fields they need, and by aggregating relevant data across multiple microservices into a single response. This approach eliminates over-fetching because responses contain only the requested fields, and under-fetching because data from multiple services is returned at once.

For example, in a healthcare context, a GraphQL gateway might enable a client (an app or dashboard that serves doctors or patients) to access a patient’s medical history (through the “patient” service), identify her next appointment (through the “appointments” service) and determine her outstanding balance (through the “billing” service) with a single API call, rather than through three separate requests.

Aside from giving clients more control over query responses than REST, GraphQL gateways can also contribute to a more flexible, scalable IT system. They are an essential part of GraphQL federation, where teams can independently manage, update and optimize their own services while receiving centralized governance and oversight through the gateway.

GraphQL API gateways can also perform high-level management tasks across security (authentication and authorization), observability (logging, monitoring and tracing), orchestration (query routing, aggregation and error handling) and optimization (caching, rate limiting and batching).

But GraphQL gateways aren’t appropriate for every use case. For smaller development teams, GraphQL gateways might be unnecessarily complex and costly, requiring more custom logic, maintenance and technical expertise. The router must dynamically resolve unpredictable query shapes, devise intricate execution strategies and account for dependencies. These capabilities are harder to build and maintain—and take more network and computational resources—compared to straightforward REST frameworks.

Also, without robust governance, individual resolver functions can fire a separate API call for each field in a query, creating excessive and redundant backend requests. Clients also cannot anticipate how resource-intensive a particular request might be. For example, fetching 100 users’ purchase histories might trigger 101 database calls (one for users, and one for each individual user’s purchase history), rather than two bundled calls. This tendency, known as the N+1 problem, can drive up costs and hurt performance at scale but can be mitigated through caching, batching and other techniques.