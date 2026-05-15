A commonly cited basic example is sharing services between applications. Let’s say a web developer wants to embed an interactive map on a business’s website to display its location. The Google Maps API makes this possible by exposing that mapping functionality for third-party consumption. This enables the developer to integrate a fully functional map without having to build one from scratch.

APIs are used to connect systems in all kinds of ways: from basic application-to-application exchange, to the real-time syncing of databases and business platforms, the automation of multi-step workflows and extending the life of legacy systems.

APIs use formats such as JSON and XML and enable client applications to request and exchange specific data on demand. This flexibility makes APIs ideal for custom integrations and the real-time exchange of smaller messages between many different parties.

Additionally, APIs are typically quicker to implement and deploy, while supporting modern cloud-based and microservices architectures. APIs are also well-suited for dynamic integrations that require immediate responses, such as messaging, mobile apps, web services and real-time data sharing.



Despite these differences, EDI and APIs are not mutually exclusive. Many organizations use them together to support different B2B integration needs, combining EDI’s standardization and reliability with APIs’ flexibility and responsiveness.