What is EDI integration?

EDI provides a standardized method for the automatic exchange of documents between business partners. Organizations use EDI to share a range of EDI transactions (or “EDI messages”) and data types, such as requests for pricing quotes, purchase orders, inventory updates, invoices, loan applications or advanced shipping notices (ASNs).

EDI streamlines and simplifies the communication process by transforming data into EDI documents in standardized digital formats. EDI standards define the location and order of information in each document. EDI helps eliminate paper-based transactions and reduce human error, and enable the automatic data exchanges, adding reliability and security to data transfers.

EDI integration “completes the pipeline,” so to speak, enabling the automatic flow of data, not only between partners on an EDI platform exchanging standard EDI documents, but from a business partner all the way through to an organization’s back-end application and business systems.

With EDI integration, an organization does not need to re-key orders or shipping data received through an EDI platform. This information is automatically translated from EDI formats into an internal business system’s data structure and posted within integrated applications and systems. The same workflow and translation is performed for outbound data—system data is automatically moved from internal systems to EDI software, converted into an EDI standard and transmitted to a business partner.

The addition of artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as AI agents and low- or no-code capabilities to EDI systems and integration solutions such as iPaaS platforms, has helped simplify and accelerate EDI integration. These solutions can make it easier for organizations to set up and monitor integrations between EDI processes and other business systems, lowering the barrier to entry and improving scalability.