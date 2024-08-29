What is Cloud Integration?

The market for hybrid cloud integration platforms is expected to see a 14% compound annual growth rate between 2018 and 2023, according to a Research and Markets (link resides outside ibm.com) report. The drivers of this activity are many and varied. Some organizations are looking to use integrated resources to support real-time applications and services, while others are eyeing the increased automation capabilities for back-office and customer-facing platforms. Integrated clouds also provide better support for mobile applications and offer easier deployment and scalability options across the board.

Small wonder, then, that cloud integration platforms are gaining popularity. But what should CIOs look for in this new branch of IT technology?

For one thing, their platform should provide ample protection for data both at rest and in transit. In some areas of the world — primarily Europe — this is not merely smart thinking but a regulatory requirement.

Another key capability is the establishment of proper authentication between data controllers and processors, since this is the area that today’s hackers are most likely to target.

Additionally, integration should be comprehensive for all use cases involving the transfer of batch data to enterprise applications. This is particularly important for extremely heavy loads, as when data scientists pull new digital assets into their workflows or marketing teams track real-time events to gain new insights or launch new channels.