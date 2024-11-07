From legacy systems to modern EDI solutions: A migration guide

Businesses face constant pressure to enhance efficiency, improve accuracy and meet ever-growing customer expectations. For many organizations, legacy systems—once the backbone of their operations—are now struggling to keep up with the rapid pace of global commerce. As a result, migrating to a modern electronic data interchange (EDI) solution has become not only necessary but also beneficial for businesses that want to stay competitive.

Transitioning from a legacy system to a modern EDI solution is a complex process. This migration guide offers a structured approach to ensure a smooth transition, addressing the challenges and laying out clear steps to successful EDI implementation.