Chatbots and AI agents are related, but are not exactly the same.

Chatbots are primarily communication interfaces. Their core function is conversational. Whether they are rule-based (following a decision tree) or AI-powered (generating responses), their goal is to interact with the user, collect information and provide responses from a knowledge base or database. They are good for handling high volumes of routine customer interactions.

Unlike chatbots, AI agents are autonomous and can perform more complex tasks. While a chatbot can tell a customer that a product is out of stock, an AI agent can detect that inventory is low. It can then autonomously contact the supplier to restock and adjust the pricing strategy based on supply levels.

In short, while chatbots mostly respond, AI agents can act beyond the scope of the initial prompt.

Still, the line between them can be fuzzy. In recent years, chatbots have gone from being powered by rigid decision trees to using large language models (LLMs), similar to the technology behind ChatGPT. Before, if a user typed a phrase the bot didn’t recognize, it would return an error. Today, generative AI allows chatbots to interpret context, handle typographical errors and generate answers beyond pre-written templates, though they are still prompt-response in nature.

For example, tools like IBM® watsonx Orchestrate® allow enterprises to build conversational assistants that are accurate, scalable and grounded in business data. These assistants ensure that the AI adheres to strict brand guidelines while delivering automation.