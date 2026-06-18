What are DORA metrics?

Developed by Google’s DevOps Research and Assessment (DORA) team, DORA metrics provide industry-standard benchmarks for software delivery and DevOps maturity.

At their core, DORA metrics focus on two dimensions:

Throughput: how fast DevOps teams can ship software.



Stability: how reliably and safely DevOps teams can ship software.

Throughput-oriented metrics reveal how quickly code changes move through the software development lifecycle (from ideation to production), while stability-oriented metrics show how frequently deployments break and how fast teams recover. Together, they give business leaders and DevOps teams evidence-based, reproducible insights into DevOps performance. Businesses don’t have to rely on subjective performance measures or vanity indicators such as “lines of code written” or “hours worked.”

Tracking DORA metrics enables DevOps teams to see how they stack up against industry-recognized performance tiers (low, medium, high and elite) and whether they are aligned with enterprise-wide goals. It helps businesses objectively identify bottlenecks in continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines, software testing and incident management.

DORA metrics also make it easier for leadership to communicate the health of engineering departments to business stakeholders and justify investments in the advanced automation, observability and site reliability engineering (SRE) tools that help optimize DevOps practices.