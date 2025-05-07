What is conversational commerce?

“Hey Alexa, find me a new pair of highly rated running socks.” This phrase is one of the thousands of examples of conversational commerce at work.

Conversational commerce is reshaping the digital shopping experience altogether. This type of e-commerce creates a seamless and interactive shopping experience for consumers through conversation tools such as chatbots and voice assistants. It uses the convenience and immediacy of real-time messaging platforms to engage shoppers in dynamic and personalized conversations, transforming these messaging channels into robust sales channels.

At its core, conversational commerce enables businesses to interact with customers in a more intuitive, contextually relevant way. This interaction transcends mere product promotion to provide customer support, offer personalized recommendations and streamline transactions. The technology driving this transformation includes advanced natural language processing (NLP) and artificial intelligence (AI), which empower virtual assistants to comprehend, interpret and respond appropriately to user queries, therefore simulating human-like interactions.

In a recent report from the IBM® Institute of Business Value, only 14% of surveyed consumers described themselves as “satisfied” with the online shopping experience. These results reveal a clear need for improvement in customer experience.

Separately, more than half of the consumers surveyed say they’d want to use new technology, including virtual assistants and augmented reality (AR), as they shop. These consumers are actively open to trying new digital shopping experiences such as conversational commerce.