As the ecommerce market grows exponentially, six trends projected to heavily impact the global market (link resides outside of ibm.com) are artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality, live commerce, online-to-offline ecommerce, social commerce and voice assistants.

Generative AI opens up greater opportunities for value-creating personalization, dynamic pricing, user-friendly chatbots, voice assistants, virtual assistants, and improved customer search.

Social commerce, a form of ecommerce in which a social media platform serves as both a marketing channel and a shopping destination, is expected to grow by more than 50% (link resides outside of ibm.com) between 2021 and 2025.

The ecommerce market has grown exponentially over the last decade. The ecosystem has become more complex as business models advance and new ecommerce trends appear. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of digital adoption doubled across the globe (link resides outside of ibm.com). Some forecasts (link resides outside of ibm.com) suggest online retail might be responsible for half of all retail revenues by next year.

But, as many companies found out, expanding a business’ digital footprint or placing more emphasis on its online store didn’t guarantee profit. In what McKinsey refers to as “the e-commerce catch-22,” (link resides outside of ibm.com) many retailers with significant growth in ecommerce sales through 2020 and 2021 saw their margins decline.

In part, this is because of high saturation in the market: An electronics or home goods retailer now competes globally, not just with its direct competitors, but with small-scale online stores and ecommerce giants like Amazon. This can force businesses to bring down prices to compete.

Shipping and logistics can get complicated in new markets and are subject to global supply chain interruptions. Consumers today, having become accustomed to ecommerce staples like same-day delivery and customized products, expect a seamless and unified digital shopping experience. They also expect the ability to use the payment option of their choice. Increasingly, these customers desire benefits like free shipping or designated loyalty programs. Also, and to successfully market to digitally native demographics like Gen Z, businesses must demonstrate a commitment to sustainability.

In the constantly shifting, rapidly expanding ecommerce ecosystem, businesses must think creatively about their digital strategies and how best to create dynamic, interactive shopping experiences that improve customer relationships. In the midst of a massive shift in how consumers purchase goods and services, here are some ecommerce trends that are projected to impact the global USD 3.3 trillion market (link resides outside of ibm.com) and enhance a customer’s digital experience:

Artificial intelligence (AI)

Augmented reality

Live commerce

Online-to-offline ecommerce

Social commerce