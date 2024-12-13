What is omnichannel customer experience?

Unlike multichannel approaches, which simply offer multiple independent ways for customers to engage, omnichannel approaches help ensure that the channels are interconnected. Whether a customer is using email or social media on a website or going into a brick-and-mortar store, an omnichannel customer experience helps ensure that communication is unified and smooth and that each channel reflects the same tone, branding and messaging to maintain a cohesive user experience.

Implementing a robust omnichannel experience throughout the entire customer journey can be a critical factor for a business’s success, whether its customers are individual consumers or other businesses. According to a recent report from McKinsey, there is a significant and direct link between value and whether an already-satisfied consumer is “delighted” by their experience with a brand.1 While omnichannel marketing and gaining new customers are critical for a brand to grow, it’s more profitable to retain existing customers than attract new ones. This means that to optimize revenue and remain sustainable, many organizations prioritize fostering customer loyalty over whichever channel a consumer prefers.

Typically, an omnichannel customer experience also involves some level of data synchronization so customer preferences are shared across platforms. For example, if a customer abandons a shopping cart on their desktop, they might receive a reminder or discount offer over email or in their mobile app. This data is used for advanced personalization to provide tailored recommendations and interactions across channels, a practice that is in line with customer expectations, as 80% demand this customer-centric approach.2