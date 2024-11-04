What is contact center experience?

The contact center experience refers to the overall interaction that a customer has when engaging with a company’s contact center—either for support, inquiries or service requests. The contact center is an organization’s hub for handling customer communications. This includes phone calls, emails, real-time messaging, social media interactions and increasingly, automated services like virtual agents and chatbots. These customer experiences are essential for building customer satisfaction, increasing customer retention and maintaining brand loyalty.

In today’s customers service landscape, customer expectations are high: As many as 76% of customers expect consistent experiences across departments, while only 54% feel as if those needs are being met.1 Many organizations adopt artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and key automations to augment human agent performance, meet customer expectations for self-service and track interactions across digital channels.

A unified, customer-focused contact center experience can reduce churn, foster positive customer experiences and increase revenue. Typically, the architects of a contact center experience focus on reducing obstacles and mitigating friction. Acquiring a new customer is generally more costly than retaining existing ones. Providing a seamless contact center experience as part of the customer journey can be a critical factor in a business's success.