Your service agents are your most valuable resource. Unfortunately, they spend much of their time searching through multiple systems or documents to find answers. AI can automate the repetitive requests that eat up valuable time and help agents solve complex customer problems.
watsonx Assistant harnesses the power of AI to surface insights and bring relevant information at your agents fingertips, so they can respond to customer queries faster and with greater confidence.
Watsonx Assistant offers:
•Seamless integration across engagement channels and back-end systems automates responses via web or mobile chat, and can draw from your database or CRM—and even learn from past interactions by your best agents.
•Best-in-class natural language understanding (NLU) and natural language processing (NLP) help recognize the intent, entities, and sentiment of your agents and customers in real time.
•Generative AI capabilities that offer trustworthy responses based on company documentation and suggest information on next steps before your agent asks.
Check out the different pricing options for your watsonx Assistant subscription and get started with building your first AI assistant today.
Scale the expertise and guidance of your best agents to every customer interaction with your call center. watsonx Assistant can “listen in” on support conversations to surface relevant information in context while proactively providing agent assist in real-time, based on intents, entities, and customer sentiment within the discussion.
Sometimes even experts need a little help. Connect watsonx Assistant to your back-end systems and assembled knowledge base to enable contact center agents to engage with business processes or quickly extract insights from masses of existing documents or chat logs—all through natural conversation.
Analyze call volume, agent performance summaries, and spot trends in customer interactions and workload to optimize contact center performance and effectiveness. Efficiently train and support new agents to speed onboarding by embedding information in existing support channels, such as Intercom. Use automation to provide suggestions and manage simple tasks autonomously to bolster customer satisfaction.
See client stories of success, where watsonx Assistant made a big impact for the businesses.
Automation assistance now seamlessly blends with human intervention. Using watsonx Assistant, RBS (now NatWest) built a digital assistant to improve customer engagement with faster problem resolution and cut agent conversation time with customers by 20%.
Customers receive responses in seconds, not minutes. Brazilian bank Bradesco is giving personal attention to each of its 65 million customers with watsonx Assistant. Response times were reduced from 10 minutes to a few seconds.
Expert service is now 60% faster. Crédit Mutuel is building on its contact center expertise with watsonx Assistant. They speed workflows and enable client advisors to address more nuanced problems.
Ready to build your powerful customer service chatbots?
Schedule a personal demonstration with a product specialist to discuss what watsonx Assistant can do for your business or start building your AI assistant today, on our free plan.