Your service agents are your most valuable resource. Unfortunately, they spend much of their time searching through multiple systems or documents to find answers. AI can automate the repetitive requests that eat up valuable time and help agents solve complex customer problems.

watsonx Assistant harnesses the power of AI to surface insights and bring relevant information at your agents fingertips, so they can respond to customer queries faster and with greater confidence.

Watsonx Assistant offers:

•Seamless integration across engagement channels and back-end systems automates responses via web or mobile chat, and can draw from your database or CRM—and even learn from past interactions by your best agents.

•Best-in-class natural language understanding (NLU) and natural language processing (NLP) help recognize the intent, entities, and sentiment of your agents and customers in real time.

•Generative AI capabilities that offer trustworthy responses based on company documentation and suggest information on next steps before your agent asks.

