At the most basic level, AI systems are built to ‘think’ and decide independently. At the same time, cognitive computing is used to simulate more human-like thought processes to inform human decision-making and not replace it.



For example, think of AI as a tool that can serve a specific purpose. In contrast, a cognitive computer acts more like a digital assistant that helps achieve a broader goal by informing the overall decision-making process.

If an AI is a GPS that can provide the fastest route between A and B, a cognitive computer is more like a travel guide. The AI can reference existing maps and traffic data to provide what it ‘thinks’ is the best route.

However, a cognitive system works with a user to learn their preferences and respond to more context-dependent information. It might highlight interesting sights along the way or choose a more scenic route when the weather is nice and simple efficiency isn't the top priority.

Generally, AI can be thought of as a specialized problem-solving tool. AI systems excel at quickly analyzing large amounts of data to recognize patterns and decide based on predefined rules. Cognitive systems, designed to think more like people, build on AI capabilities, but are better at understanding complex, unstructured data. They learn from interactions and provide explanations and recommendations.

The umbrella term AI is more commonly used to refer to specific types of limited computer models, such as neural networks and large language models (LLMs). In contrast, cognitive computing is better thought of as a hybrid methodology. It combines cognitive science and computer science to create systems that help augment and inform the human decision-making process.

Cognitive systems often use AI technologies like machine learning (ML) or deep learning to improve pattern recognition or speech recognition capabilities. In addition, these types of systems are engineered to process, ingest and respond to large amounts of data in real time. They pull information from a wide array of potential data or input sources, such as visual, gestural or auditory cues.

While the scope of any individual AI model can be limited—causing it to struggle outside its intended range—cognitive computing systems are designed differently. They are well suited for tackling complex problems that involve ambiguity, uncertainty or nonspecific answers.

Put another way, AI—as we know it today—is meant to bridge gaps, providing shortcuts through mundane or challenging tasks. Cognitive computing is more of an attempt to bolster human cognition to make more informed decisions. Cognitive computing combines AI with complementary disciplines like human-computer interaction, dialog and narrative-generation techniques to create machines that can learn, reason and understand like humans. This approach helps users make better decisions.

While some AI models can be remarkably proficient, even beyond human capabilities, even the most advanced AI systems are only designed to perform a narrow range of tasks. Although widely used AI systems might seem to be vastly capable, rules-based instructions constrain them from grasping the flexibility and nuance of human cognition.

In tasks involving context, such as understanding natural language or recognizing specific objects, AI can’t quite replace or replicate human intelligence—at least not yet.”

Cognitive computing doesn’t aim to replace human decision-making. Instead, it seeks to mimic the types of cognitive systems responsible for human thought processes in order to improve user decision-making.