What is code governance?

Code governance has evolved from a collection of manual processes into an automated policy-driven practice. This is largely due to the fact that large, complex codebases require governance frameworks that can scale in size and sophistication.

The DevOps revolution of the 2010s challenged governance models that relied on manual approvals and centralized control. Today, automated systems enforce processes and the concept of “shift left” has seen security and compliance activities moved earlier in the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

The emergence of generative AI has introduced an entirely new layer of governance. Developers can now generate substantial amounts of code using machine learning tools powered by large language models (LLMs), dramatically increasing development speed. However, code governance has had to evolve in order to address the code quality of AI-generated outputs, along with associated security risks, IP concerns, model usage policies and more.

Organizations are now implementing governance policies that specify when AI-generated code can be used, how it must be reviewed and what validation steps are required before deployment.