The future of artificial intelligence

Between now and 2034, AI will become a fixture in many aspects of our personal and business lives. Generative AI models such as GPT-4 have shown immense promise in the short time they've been available for public consumption, but their limitations have also become well known. As a result, the future of AI is being defined by a shift toward both open source large-scale models for experimentation and the development of smaller, more efficient models to spur ease of use and facilitate a lower cost.

Initiatives such as Llama 3.1, an open source AI model with 400 billion parameters and Mistral Large 2, released for research purposes, illustrate the trend of fostering community collaboration in AI projects while maintaining commercial rights. The growing interest in smaller models has led to the creation of models such as the 11 billion parameter mini GPT 4o-mini, which is fast and cost-effective. It won't be long before there's a model suitable for embedding in devices such as smartphones, especially as the cost continues to decrease.

This movement reflects a transition from exclusively large, closed models to more accessible and versatile AI solutions. While smaller models offer affordability and efficiency, there remains a public demand for more powerful AI systems, indicating there will likely be a balanced approach in AI development to attempt to prioritize both scalability and accessibility. These new models deliver greater precision with fewer resources, making them ideal for enterprises needing bespoke content creation or complex problem-solving capabilities.

AI has influenced the development of several core technologies. AI plays a pivotal role in advancing computer vision by enabling more accurate image and video analysis, which is essential for technologies such as autonomous vehicles and medical diagnostics. In natural language processing (NLP), AI enhances the ability of machines to comprehend and generate human language, improving communication interfaces and enabling more sophisticated translation and sentiment analysis tools.

AI supercharges predictive and big data analytics by processing and interpreting vast amounts of data to forecast trends and inform decisions. In robotics, the development of more autonomous and adaptable machines simplifies tasks such as assembly, exploration and service delivery. Also, AI-driven innovations on the Internet of Things (IoT) enhance the connectivity and intelligence of devices, leading to smarter homes, cities and industrial systems.